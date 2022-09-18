20220918-BrasherRoadBridge.jpg

Lisa Dunlap Photo

 Lisa Dunlap Photo

Chaves County now has the funds to replace a small and narrow bridge on West Brasher Road near the city landfill that residents have complained about for a few years.

The county has received a grant from the Transportation Fund Program of the New Mexico Department of Transportation that will provide $1,187,500 of state money and requires $62,500 in matching funds from the county.