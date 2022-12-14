The county, three municipalities and some other public entities in Chaves County have already filed requests for more than $11 million in state capital outlay funding from the 2023 legislative session, according to information from the Southeastern New Mexico Economic Development District / Council of Governments.
Entities in Chaves County and several state legislators representing the area discussed the funding applications during a Dec. 1 capital outlay hearing for the area held online and in person.
“They have until the middle of February to get those in,” Hubert Quintana said. “We do them early so we can get them vetted before legislators go to Santa Fe.”
As a consultant to the economic development district who coordinates capital outlay funding requests for eligible entities in five counties and for the Mescalero Apache Tribe, Quintana works with area legislators to review proposed capital outlay projects before the legislative session starts, which is Jan. 17 this year.
Thus the $11 million in known funding applications are by no means all that area legislators might see before the session ends. For example, the city of Roswell also filed some requests but had not yet amended them as of press time, Interim City Manager Juan Fuentes said. Roswell had presented seven projects for such items as water storage tanks, storm drainage improvements, Roswell Adult Center renovations, police vehicles and designs for an airport terminal building renovation, with some requests for several million dollars apiece.
Roswell's projects, while maybe necessary and worthwhile, are, according to Quintana, well beyond the scope of capital outlay funding available from legislators.
“We try to encourage people on capital outlay to look at projects between $500,000 to maybe $1 million to $750,000,” Quintana said.
Of the other local entities presenting Dec. 1, the county is asking for the most, $2,985,000 for six projects. The top request is $145,000 to build, equip and landscape a new public health building to replace the facility at 200 E. Chisum St. The total project is estimated to cost $4.8 million, and the county has applied for $750,000 from the Community Development Block Grant program of the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department.
The second priority is $550,000 for the ongoing effort to renovate an area of the Chaves County Administrative Center for the Pecos Valley Regional Communications Center. The area's emergency dispatch center is now housed in another area of the administrative center, and the new space would provide a larger area for its operations. The entire project is $950,000, with $400,000 already received.
Its third priority is $800,000 to replace more of the historic windows in the Chaves County Courthouse, an expensive prospect as the site is a state and national landmark and work must be done in a certain way. The county has been replacing windows for several years as funding became available. It already has replaced the windows in the basement, on the third floor and the dome.
The fourth priority is $340,000 to provide the total amount expected to be needed to repair and renovate existing parking for St. Mary's Complex, the office building at 1600 S.E. Main St. The fifth priority is $1 million to improve 5.5 miles of Pine Lodge Road from Old Clovis Highway to Bitter Lakes Wildlife Refuge. That would be half of the estimated total cost.
The sixth request is another $150,000 to renovate and upgrade Suite D at St. Mary's Complex, an office occupied by Southeastern New Mexico Economic Development District/Council of Governments. The county has also received $95,000 in state funding from 2022, so the new request would complete the funding needs for the project.
The town of Dexter made four requests for about $1.03 million. They are, in priority order, $278,000 for water line improvements, $509,000 for a vactor truck for the sewer department, $48,800 for two lawn mowers and $198,000 for slurry seal coatings for several streets.
Five projects for the town of Hagerman involved a total funding request of $2.32 million. In order of priority, they are $890,000 for a lift station for the water department, $500,000 for an ambulance, $100,000 to improve an existing park, $500,000 for sewer and water line improvements, and $330,000 to create a community room in a town building.
The town of Lake Arthur has made six requests totaling $2.7 million: $250,000 for water system improvements, $50,000 for a lawn mower and tractor, $300,000 to rehabilitate a cemetery well, $500,000 for a motor grader, $1.1 million for a new building for its municipal court and police department, and $500,000 for road improvements.
A community college, public school, water district and nonprofit also have filed requests through the Economic Development District.
As reported last week, Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell is asking for $1.085 million for five requests related to equipment for its technical and health sciences education programs, integrated technology upgrades, a STEM mobile lab and outdoor solar workstations.
The Fambrough Mutual Domestic Water Consumers Association has requested $232,000 for water line replacements in the county.
Lake Arthur Municipal Schools has made three requests for $575,000. The district is asking for $200,000 to replace the heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems for the elementary school, $225,000 to repair the roofs for the middle school and $150,000 for restroom repairs for the high school.
The nonprofit Roswell Symphony Orchestra also made a request: $100,000 to support community and educational events, concerts, performances and programming during its 2023-24 season.
The amount available for capital outlay awards still isn't known, Quintana said. The state is expecting a large amount of “new money” for the 2023-24 fiscal year — or revenues in excess of already budgeted expenditures. That is expected to be about $3.6 billion.
“They are still working on the budget and one of the last thing that gets taken care of is capital outlay,” Quintana said. “It will be some time during the session after the close of (legislation introduction on Feb. 16) that legislators will have some idea about how much money will be available to each legislator in capital outlay.”
The economic district has planned two more capital outlay hearings for the area, one for Otero County on Thursday and another for Lincoln County on Dec. 20.
