Chaves County is joining a national veterans recognition effort this year.
“As part of Operational Green Light for Veterans, Chaves County is illuminating the Chaves County Courthouse and the Chaves County Administration Building green for the month of November to remind the veterans and their families in our community that we are here for them,” County Manager Bill Williams indicated in a letter. “We encourage individuals and businesses to join us by changing one light bulb in the entryway of your house or business to a green bulb.”
County commissioners passed a resolution Oct. 27 agreeing to participate in the initiative, which is also supported by the National Association of Counties and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers.
According to the resolution, the county's observance of Operation Green Light will recognize the “service and sacrifice” of men and women in uniform transitioning from active service. An estimated 200,000 U.S. service members leave active service each year, with studies indicating that many former service members have a difficult time with the change.
In addition to lighting the county buildings in green, the county will hold a 30-minute ceremony Wednesday at noon on the Chaves County Courthouse to honor all veterans.
The county is also encouraging people to illuminate their properties with a green light throughout the year.