Chaves County is joining a national veterans recognition effort this year.

“As part of Operational Green Light for Veterans, Chaves County is illuminating the Chaves County Courthouse and the Chaves County Administration Building green for the month of November to remind the veterans and their families in our community that we are here for them,” County Manager Bill Williams indicated in a letter. “We encourage individuals and businesses to join us by changing one light bulb in the entryway of your house or business to a green bulb.”