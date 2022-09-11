The Chaves County Land Council could be changing in the future, as a Chaves County official has said that he will look into the possibility of altering the composition of the group.
Chaves County Planning and Zoning Director Louis Jaramillo said during a Thursday meeting of the group at the Chaves County Administrative Center that he would talk with the elected officials on the Chaves County Board of Commissioners about reducing the number of council members and changing the composition.
“Definitely I will talk with them,” Jaramillo said. He then added, “We will look at amending that resolution or that ordinance that established the Chaves County Land Council.”
Right now the Land Council has nine members, with three categories having three members each. Those categories are recreation, agriculture and oil and gas.
Jaramillo and the four members attending the Thursday meeting talked about reducing the council to two members per the three categories and then adding a seventh at-large member.
The council is a citizens' advisory group to elected officials on matters concerning natural resource management and land policy and use.
Jaramillo said that returning to a regular meeting schedule of convening the second Thursday every three months also might improve attendance. The next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 12.
“We have always been waiting on Carlsbad's report rather than just having everyone come and ask them to report on what is new with them, what is going on,” Jaramillo said.
He was referring to an update of the Carlsbad Resource Management Plan by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, with the Carlsbad field office in charge of the effort. The Pecos District Office oversees the Roswell, Carlsbad and Hobbs field offices. The resource management plan considers 6.2 million acres in southeastern New Mexico, including how to manage 2.1 million surface acres and 2.7 million acres of subsurface mineral rights controlled by the BLM.
A draft of the updated plan and Environmental Impact Statement was shared publicly in 2018, and BLM District Manager Jim Stovall said Thursday that the BLM continues its work to produce the final plan.
“There are not much updates since the last time we met,” he said, which was in March 2021. “We have the contract done on the reasonable and foreseeable developments, and, once we get that done, then we will do the air quality monitoring and modeling through there. Those things take time. We are still in the mode of data gathering.”
Water quality analysis and other work is also expected to occur before a final plan would be issued.
BLM officials also talked about other projects that have been discussed previously. Those include efforts to develop a policy to plug abandoned oil and gas wells in the Cano Field east of Roswell and restore the land. The office is also working on plans to extend some trails from Roswell to Bottomless Lakes State Park.
Chuck Schmidt, BLM field manager, told council members that decisions about habitat protections for the Lesser Prairie Chicken are expected from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service by the end of 2022, while a decision about the species status assessment of the dune sagebrush lizard is expected by June or July 2023.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.
