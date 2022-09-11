20220911-JimStovall.jpg

Jim Stovall, district manager of the Pecos District Office of the Bureau of Land Management, updates members of the Chaves County Land Council on some work the agency is doing during the group's Thursday meeting at the Chaves County Administrative Center.

The Chaves County Land Council could be changing in the future, as a Chaves County official has said that he will look into the possibility of altering the composition of the group.

Chaves County Planning and Zoning Director Louis Jaramillo said during a Thursday meeting of the group at the Chaves County Administrative Center that he would talk with the elected officials on the Chaves County Board of Commissioners about reducing the number of council members and changing the composition.