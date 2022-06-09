Chaves County administrators and the union representing Sheriff's Office law enforcement officers have reached an agreement that will boost pay by 10%, but the Chaves County Board of Commissioners must ratify the pending contract first.
Chaves County Chief Financial Officer Anabel Barraza said that the county and the union representing 38 deputies and other Sheriff's Office law enforcement officers had been negotiating for 18 months to reach the terms. Administrative staff and the sheriff and undersheriff are not covered by the agreement with the International Union of Police Associations.
“One of the major changes is the pay. That has been changed compared to the last contract we had,” Barraza said. “There is a 10% increase in compensation, and they will be advancing one step in their (pay) plan.”
In addition, those deputies that already have reached the highest pay step will receive a one-time payment of $1,750 during the first quarter of the upcoming fiscal year, or between July 1 and Sept. 30.
As with other county employees, the county also has agreed to pick up the 0.5% increase in employee contributions required for retirement accounts administered by the Public Employees Retirement Association of New Mexico (PERA).
The 10% boost is 5% more than what commissioners agreed to give other county employees for the upcoming fiscal year.
Barraza said the greater increase for deputies is due to two factors, that it has been 18 months since the last contract and compensation agreement were adopted and as a result of comparisons of what other counties in the area pay their deputies.
“We were negotiating and ... comparing even to other counties what the pay was. Upon negotiation of what their percentages were compared to what we had, we both agreed — the committee from the union and ourselves — upon the 10%,” Barraza said. “I think this will ensure that all deputies are being paid in a competitive way compared to other counties, other sheriff's deputies.”
If approved, the contract would become effective after the commissioners' vote and would extend until June 12, 2026, with only the compensation portion able to be reconsidered before the termination date.
“This could be open again for renegotiation on the compensation after the fiscal year is over,” Barraza said. “That just depends on the union, if they want to reopen that.”
Even without renegotiation, all deputies would receive a one-step advance on the wage schedule upon the anniversaries of their hiring dates in fiscal 2024 and until the end of the contract.
The contract also covers such issues as leaves, the equipment and safety conditions the county will provide, disciplinary and promotion procedures, grievances and union dues and membership. Although all but probationary deputies and law enforcement officers will be covered by the union contract, membership and dues are voluntary. The union was established by a vote of eligible deputies in December 2017.
Lawyer W.T. “Tom” Martin of Carlsbad, who said he has represented several local affiliations of the International Union of Police Associations, explained that he came into the negotiations at the request of the union after discussions already had begun.
“It is a good contract,” he said. “The problem is just trying to combat inflation.”
He added his view that pay for law enforcement and fire personnel pay should be a priority for communities.
“You have to strive to keep these folks properly compensated to keep good, competent people,” he said. “If you don't keep them properly compensated, they are going to get up and go somewhere else and you are going to have shortfalls in your law enforcement, which you don't want.”
The Chaves County Board of Commissioners is due to consider the contract during a special meeting Monday at 9 a.m. at the Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary's Place. Canvassing of county races in the 2022 primary election is also planned to occur at that meeting.
