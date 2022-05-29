Chaves County intends to condemn nine properties that are allegedly dangerous to the public and, if necessary, to begin the cleanup later in fall or winter of this year.
While condemnation actions occur frequently in the city of Roswell, which owns the area landfill, condemnations have been rare in the county in recent years and certainly have not involved a number of properties at one time, in part because of the costs associated.
“We felt it was time and, two, is budget, so that we could arrange those possibilities of being able to do it and the costs associated with it,” said Louis Jaramillo, director of the Chaves County Planning and Zoning Department. “We had to make sure that all departments were in agreement with working together to clean them up.”
The five Chaves County commissioners voted unanimously Thursday for the condemnations. Jaramillo said that official notifications by certified mail or postings on properties if owners’ addresses are not known, and by publication in the newspaper, likely will occur after the Memorial Day holiday on Monday.
Commissioners Dara Dana and Richard Taylor said they were pleased with the action.
“We’ve been talking about this for quite a few years and I am glad we are moving forward,” Dana said. “That is one of things we have heard for many years from the EDC (Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corp.) and the Chamber (Roswell Chamber of Commerce), what does the community look like when new businesses are coming in here?”
Taylor said, “I think it is time to clean it up and improve our economy.”
After receiving official notification, owners will have 10 days to clean up the properties themselves or to file a written objection and a request for a public hearing to protest the action and the county’s assertion that condemning these properties is in the “best interest of the community’s health, safety and welfare.”
Jaramillo said that most of the properties are in the extraterritorial zoning area, or the county area within 2 miles of the Roswell city limits. He said the county considered a total of about 14 properties for condemnation but some properties had title issues or are subject to real estate contracts that the county wants the parties to resolve first.
The county expects to move beyond the ETZ area, he said, after the initial cleanups are finished, especially into the Midway area.
Jaramillo also added that the county is negotiating with the city about some of the costs involved.
“Some landfill fees, some agreements that we still have that are old, dealing with main corridors,” Jaramillo said.
He explained that the main corridors include Second Street, Main Street or U.S. 285, and U.S. 70. He also said that the agreements involve cost-sharing.
“There were agreements already set in the ‘80s and ‘90s, and we would hope to see if we could still work with those agreements,” he said.
An agenda document accompanying the resolution indicated that the county also has requested $50,000 from state capital outlay funds to offset some of the landfill costs and the testing of structure materials for asbestos, lead and mold as required by the New Mexico Environment Department and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The property addresses are 5205 S. Lea Ave.; 1406 E. McGaffey St.; 2308 Urton Road; 5001 S. Main St.; 1900 Briggs Road, #A; 4912 S. Pennsylvania Ave.; 401 W. Huskey Road; 5600 Gramma Ave.; and 300 Elizabeth Drive.
According to information provided to commissioners, the county’s code enforcement and building inspectors considered the properties to be in “such a state of disrepair, damage and dilapidation as to constitute a dangerous building” as defined by state law. Agenda documents also said that neighbors have complained about some of the properties and that transients sometimes use abandoned structures, which Jaramillo said Sheriff Mike Herrington has indicated is a problem.
If owners do not clean them up or have their objections to condemnation upheld by commissioners, structures will be repaired or removed. Debris and other items also will be removed. The county intends to keep the materials as compensation when possible. Liens on the property for the cost of the work also can be imposed.
Commissioners received documents indicating that at least one letter notifying property owners of violations had been sent, with some owners notified more than once. Photos also showed that many properties had burned, collapsed or deteriorating structures with some also covered with a great deal of debris both inside and outside of structures.
Larry Connolly, a member of the Roswell-Chaves County Extraterritorial Zoning Commission, said he is “overjoyed” that the county is moving forward with this type of action.
He has been asking city and county elected officials to clean up properties along main thoroughfares since moving here 18 years ago and has called it one of his “passions.”
He said that he remembers when he moved here that a property that had a huge pile of cars near the U.S. 285 and U.S. 70 interchange “depressed” him about coming to the city.
That project was cleaned up by the county in June 2015, at an estimated cost at the time of $20,000 to $25,000, but it caused some friction between the city and county staff because the city did not waive “tipping” fees at the landfill. The city has since instituted “clean and safe” days when anyone can dump certain materials for free, but issues still remain about cost-sharing.
Connolly said that he is concerned about both safety and the image cluttered and unkempt properties give of the area, saying he has heard from business development leaders that they have been told that unkempt sites or dilapidated structures on major streets in and out of the city can make it difficult to sell the city to prospective employers or residents.
Connolly said he can understand that farmers and ranchers often stockpile parts and equipment in case they need to make repairs.
“It is nothing unusual for agricultural states to have those, but you don’t have them on your main drags into your big cities,” he said. “Hopefully we have started to make progress.”
