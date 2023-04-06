A second public meeting to discuss possible changes in land use and land designations suggested by a draft Lincoln National Forest Management Plan has been scheduled for Monday.
The Chaves County Board of Commissioners is planning the 2 p.m. meeting on April 10 in Area D of the Chaves County Administrative Center, indicating that some commissioners from Otero, Lincoln and Eddy counties also are expected. Lincoln National Forest Service employees also will attend.
“The last time they came to the meeting, all the stakeholders and landowners voiced their concerns about what would happen if they converted so much of the land to wilderness, and they said this is all news to us and we'll have to consider it and get back to you, but they never would meet again,” said County Manager Bill Williams. “We are asking them to come back and let us know what they have decided or what they are thinking at this point.”
In an eight-page letter sent in December to U.S. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore in Washington, D.C., Will Cavin, then-chairman of the Chaves County Board of Commissioners, and the chairs of the Eddy County and Otero County commissioners wrote that attempts to meet with Lincoln National Forest staff after the first public meeting on March 21, 2022, were “rejected.”
“This is unfortunate, as it became evident during the March meeting that there were significant issues that should have been considered and analyzed, which the Lincoln National Forest staff admitted had not occurred prior to the release of the draft,” the letter stated, referring to the draft Environmental Impact Statement released for public comment on August 2021. The draft management plan was released at the same time.
During the March 2022 meeting, about eight ranchers who are leaseholders spoke, countering claims that land parcels being considered for “wilderness areas” designations fit the legal definition of “untrammeled” or “undeveloped” or without noticeable evidence of “the imprints of man's work.” Instead, some of the ranchers showed photos of land with windmills, storage tanks and troughs, solar panels, roads, fencing, markers for fiber optic lines and other structures.
A Forest Service supervisor indicated at that time that his staff's preferred alternative for the updated plan would designate 40,500 acres as wilderness, which could limit what activity would be allowed in those areas.
“Already, many of the ranchers have been harmed as the threat of the proposed wilderness designations has caused banks to reduce or end funding of their annual operating loans,” the commissioners' letter stated.
The Forest Service supervisor and some other staff had said in March that a wilderness characteristic would not necessarily prohibit livestock grazing, hunting, recreation and the use of some motorized vehicles.
Another reason for the counties' concerns is that their representatives have said they were not allowed to coordinate properly with the Forest Service during the development of the draft management plan as directed by federal law. Instead, they said, there were asked to participate only during public comments periods and public meetings, or to air their views after the drafts were published.
The 1.1 million-acre forest under the supervision of the Forest Service, an agency of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, covers portions of all four counties. For Chaves County, two small areas of the Sacramento Ranger District extend into the western side of the “boot heel” area of the county. The Lincoln National Forest Management Plan was created in 1986 and has been updated 18 times since then. The Forest Service requires updates every 10 to 15 years, and Lincoln National Forest employees have been working on the current update since 2015.
Lincoln National Forest employees, including Laura Rabon, public affairs officer, have disputed the commissioners' assertions that they were not informed or invited into the planning process. Rabon said Wednesday that all counties have provided input at this point. She also said that a new alternative has been developed for the management plan to take into account some of the information presented in March.
“We did go back and reassess based on comments we received. We developed a modified alternative based on those comments,” she said. “The specific comments we received were extremely helpful in determining if the land areas met the predetermined characteristic for wilderness.”
She also said that a total of 480 issues presented to the Forest Service have to be addressed in some way as part of the final plan, which will still have to undergo reviews by regional and D.C. staff. Final documents are expected sometime in the fall.
In addition to sharing updates about the management plan, Rabon said that she expects the Monday meeting also will focus on the “broader coordination agreement” proposed by the counties regarding how they work with the Forest Service on land planning processes.
