Lincoln National Forest graphic

The purple shaded areas of this map, published by permission of the U.S. Forest Service, indicate the areas of the Lincoln National Forest contained in Chaves County.

 Submitted Graphic

A second public meeting to discuss possible changes in land use and land designations suggested by a draft Lincoln National Forest Management Plan has been scheduled for Monday.

The Chaves County Board of Commissioners is planning the 2 p.m. meeting on April 10 in Area D of the Chaves County Administrative Center, indicating that some commissioners from Otero, Lincoln and Eddy counties also are expected. Lincoln National Forest Service employees also will attend.