For Marvin Clements, hearing that Chaves County plans to issue non-traffic court citations for zoning violations starting in early 2023 is welcomed news.
A county resident who has lived near Hobson Street just west of South Main Street for 40 years, Clements has been coming to public meetings regularly for more than nine months to complain about problems in his southside neighborhood that he said has included the burning of vehicles and mobile homes, dumping of sewage, piles of debris and unauthorized recreational vehicles and mobile homes on lots. Clements wasn't pleased to hear that it could take until February before any court citations will be given.
“I was happy to hear that they were going to issue citations,” he said, “but I am not a bit happy to wait until February. This has taken way too long.”
He did add, however, that he has seen some improvements in a couple of neighboring properties in recent months after Chaves County code enforcement and the Chaves County Sheriff's Office began to look into the situation.
Louis Jaramillo, director of the Chaves County Planning and Zoning Department, and Undersheriff Charles Yslas have said that, after several months of work by them and other staff, the county has developed a way to issue citations holding people responsible for abiding by the Chaves County and Roswell-Chaves County Extraterritorial (ETZ) zoning ordinances, especially provisions relating to public health, safety and welfare.
Several areas in the ETZ, not just Clements' neighborhood, are problematic, Jaramillo said, with residents operating unlicensed junkyards or living in recreational vehicles without having the proper authorizations. The ETZ area covers county properties within two miles of the Roswell city limits. “There are some places we need to check to make sure there is no illegal dumping,” he said.
Yslas added that code violations could include such activities as “running a business without a license, dismantling of motor vehicles without a dismantler's license and things like that.”
In telling Chaves County commissioners about the development, Jaramillo said, “We've reached a point where letters and notices are no longer effective on these residences.”
He said that one of the department's code enforcement officers worked closely with Chaves County Magistrate Court judges to develop the citation forms. They are still undergoing some final revisions, which is why it could take until February before any residents receive a citation. ETZ cases also could go through the municipal court.
“One of the things the courts emphasized that is we work with Chaves County Sheriff's Department on issuing these, delivering these and making sure that everything (follows) procedure, per their requirements,” he said.
Yslas explained that people will receive notifications of a need to address a violation and, if they fail to fix the problem, will be issued a citation, which is a court summons requiring them to pay a fine by a certain time or dispute the violation.
“What we've done is — similar to the city code enforcement — is we've given the teeth to the county code enforcement to do the same thing that they do,” Yslas said. “It is very similar to getting a notice for not mowing your lawn or whatever.”
Yslas said that Sheriff's officers will handle all matters involving criminal violations. County code enforcement officers will be authorized to issue non-criminal citations, but he said that deputies will accompany enforcement officers when the program first begins to offer any needed protection.
“This will help to alleviate some of the complaints and the problems,” Yslas said, “or at least this is a good step in that direction to try to make good fences to make good neighbors.”
The maximum fines and penalties to be levied are determined by state statute, according to Jaramillo. Current state law code indicates that county code violations can carry a fine of up to $300, with a 90-day jail sentence able to be imposed as well. Counties also can enact higher fines for illegal dumping or hazardous dumping if they choose, and county and city officials might decide that municipal fines will govern ETZ cases.