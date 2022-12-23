For Marvin Clements, hearing that Chaves County plans to issue non-traffic court citations for zoning violations starting in early 2023 is welcomed news.

A county resident who has lived near Hobson Street just west of South Main Street for 40 years, Clements has been coming to public meetings regularly for more than nine months to complain about problems in his southside neighborhood that he said has included the burning of vehicles and mobile homes, dumping of sewage, piles of debris and unauthorized recreational vehicles and mobile homes on lots. Clements wasn't pleased to hear that it could take until February before any court citations will be given.