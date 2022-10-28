Chaves County has received an unexpected $7.86 million from the federal government, with County Manager Bill Williams saying Thursday that $3.93 million in expected to arrive in a matter of days.
The funding has been provided by Congress through the American Rescue Plan Act signed into law in March 2021 as one of the federal coronavirus relief funding packages.
Chaves County Board of Commissioners voted 5-0 to accept the money during the group's Thursday meeting at the Chaves County Administrative Center.
“It is for counties that have been disproportionately affected by the federal government, the counties that have large amounts of federal lands,” Williams said.
He explained that the funding from the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund is intended to compensate county and tribal governments that did not receive adequate funding from the federal government in prior years through the Secure Rural Schools (SRS) and the Payments in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) programs.
A Treasury website document indicates that $2 billion has been allocated nationwide for fiscal year 2022, which ended July 1, and FY 2023. Tribal governments that qualify have been allocated $500 million over the two years. The amounts provided to eligible counties was determined by a formula that considered poverty rates, household income, land values, unemployment rates and other economic indicators from September 2001 to September 2021.
SRS provides funding to local governments for roads, schools and other government services for areas that have national forests within their borders. The PILT program provides local government with federal funding in lieu of property taxes for land and facilities owned by such federal agencies as the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services.
“We don't have a lot of forest in Chaves County, a very small amount,” Williams said. “So our Secure Rural Schools payment for the Forest Service is very small. But other places have huge amounts of forest, so when they don't fund SRS and it comes out of PILT, it comes across the board and not just Chaves County. So it has really affected us.”
Williams said that the county had no idea it was going to receive the money until about two weeks ago.
“We are glad to have gotten … almost $8 million for Chaves County that, frankly, we were not expecting,” Williams said.
The second half of the funding is expected to arrive in early 2023, Williams said. He added that the county has not yet decided how it will spend the money and likely will start to have those discussions with its Finance Committee and formally will allocate the money during the FY2024 budget process.
“There are reporting requirements for the funding,” Williams said. “We don't have to spend it within a certain time. There are a few small stipulations on what it can be used for, but generally speaking they can be used for most any purpose. We just have to do the reporting when we do (spend) it.
The funding is in addition to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), monies previously provided to local governments. The county received $12.5 million over two years through ARPA and more than $875,000 through the CARES package. It used some of the CARES funding to provide grants to businesses.
According to the Treasury Department, 32 of New Mexico's 33 counties received funding through the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund, with Curry County the only one not considered an eligible revenue-sharing county. By statute, counties are eligible if they are independent entities that provide government services and also lost revenues due to SRS or PILT funding decisions.
Commissioners also unanimously approved six other action items, besides routine meeting matters. One of those included joining the Arizona/New Mexico Coalition of Counties in a legal brief to oppose a revision of a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services rule pertaining to the Mexican Wolf.
According to the approved resolution, the changes to the rule would relax regulations about introducing “experimental or nonessential” populations of the endangered species into southwest states. Therefore, it “would significantly reduce the role of state and local governments and unfairly impact ranchers and local governments,” the resolution states. The Fish and Wildlife Service has said that the rule is needed to meet the species population recovery goals established by a 2017 plan.
In another vote, commissioners approved having the county participate in Operation Green Light to honor veterans. The county will display green lights in the Chaves County Administrative Center and Chaves County Courthouse during November. The county is also planning a Nov. 9 ceremony, with details to be announced later.
