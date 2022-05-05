Zoning applications by a community solar installation and a local construction services company to relocate its rock mining, crushing and asphalt operations have received initial approval from the Chaves County Planning and Zoning Commission, which recommended additional requirements for the applications.
The citizens group met Tuesday night at the Chaves County Administrative Center. Final decisions will be made by the Chaves County Board of Commissioners, which is expected to hold public hearings during the group’s meeting on May 26.
JHTC Investments LLC, an affiliate of J&H Services, Chance Materials and other companies owned by the Jim and Holly Mitchell family, received a recommendation for approval of its zone change for two sections of land on East Chickasaw Road, not far from U.S. 285.
The current operation is on leased land at 73 East Chickasaw Road, on the north side of the road. The new location would be across the street on the south side at 5, 31 and 108 E. Chickasaw Road, with crushing operations expected to be about a mile from the road. Jim Mitchell said that the plan is to phase out the operations at 73 East Chickasaw Road.
The zone change from agricultural or Zone A — which allows for mining activities — to industrial or Zone D for rock crushing and an asphalt plant will affect sections 3 and 10 of the land, but section 2 will remain agricultural at the recommendation of county staff as a way to provide a buffer zone between industrial and agricultural operations.
Nearby landowner Tom Jennings, who told commission members that he has never been on the property he owns but leases out, expressed some concerns about how crushing operations might affect his property. But Mitchell said he has talked with Jennings and they have agreed in principle that he will purchase Jennings’ property.
Rena Vasquez, who would live about 2 miles from the relocated operations, said she objects to the change. She said the company is moving its asphalt and crushing plant closer to the home that she shares with her husband, who has health difficulties. She said the existing operations across the street already generate a great deal of dust as well as some noise and traffic.
During his remarks to commission members and in response to objections, Mitchell said, “We are bound by government agencies. They come out and check us. They make sure we keep our dust to a, under reasonable control.”
He added that, when he started his cement operation on West Brasher Road near the Roswell landfill, many nearby residents expressed objections and concerns at hearings, but that his company has not received one complaint since opening. He said his company has petitioned the state to add flashing lights to the roads and that truck traffic from his operation rarely heads east on Chickasaw towards the Vasquez’s property, instead usually heading west to U.S. 285.
Mitchell also talked about the economic contributions of his companies to the area.
“Between these two facilities, we are going to employ 41 full-time employees out there,” he said. “With the amount of the aggregate sales we have between all of our facilities and the gross receipts sales (taxes) and then the amount of money we spend with all our vendors out there, we had about a $15.2 million impact annually to Chaves County.”
The Planning and Zoning Commission voted 4-0 to recommend approval of the rezoning applications. One of the conditions of approval is that the Chaves County Roads Department work with the New Mexico Department of Transportation to examine the possibility of adding traffic signage in the area to increase safety.
A community solar company, CVE North American Inc., based in France but with offices in New York, received initial approval for its permit to install a 3.6 megawatt community solar array on about 20 acres of vacant land zoned agricultural at 334 Tumbleweed Road, should its bid be accepted by regulators and its interconnectivity request allowed by Xcel Energy.
The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission, which is overseeing the regulations and policies for community solar projects, has indicated that a third-party group will start accepting and reviewing bids for projects this year. The Xcel Energy service area can have a maximum of 40 megawatts of community solar during the initial program period, which is until 2024. That is about nine to 10 projects, as each project is capped at 5 megawatts.
Community solar projects allow subscribers in the Xcel Energy service area to sign up to receive rebates or discounts on their electric bills based on the number of shares they purchase.
Carson Weinard of CVE told commission members that his company expects the project to have about 800 subscribers, which would save consumers about $2 million a year in energy costs during the initial 25-year lease term of the project. Individual subscribers could save about 10% a month for 25 years.
The four commissioners at the Tuesday meeting voted unanimously to recommend the permit, but they added a condition to other stipulations recommended by staff. That condition is that CVE and the county ensure that homeowners living to the south of the proposed project are made aware of the plans.
Commission members also gave initial approval to some zoning ordinance changes, including increasing the area that would be notified for zoning and permit cases. The ordinance now requires notification of properties within 100 feet of the subject property, but that has been proposed to be extended to 600 feet.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.