Chaves County experienced 5.1% growth in businesses from third-quarter fiscal year 2021 to third-quarter fiscal year 2022, the fourth largest in the state, according to information released by the New Mexico Economic Development Department.
That compares to statewide growth of 8.2%, or 68,041 commercial establishments or operations, during the same period.
The information comes from the EDD's Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages, which covers about 97% of nonfarm wage and salary workers.
Chaves County reported 21,072 jobs in all industries for third-quarter 2022 (Jan. 1-March 30, 2022), also a 5% increase from the previous year, and 1,945 business establishments. Average weekly wage was $776, a 3.9% increase from the prior year.
Industries seeing the most employment growth were “other services,” excluding public administration (32%); arts, entertainment and recreation (23%); accommodation and food services (21%); utilities (19%); and administrative support and waste (18%).
Statewide, employment was 813,605 for Jan. 1-March 30, 2022, a 5.8% increase from the prior year. The average weekly wage was $1,018, a 6.4% increase from third-quarter 2021.
Total statewide business unit growth since the pre-pandemic period in 2019 has been 10.3%, the EDD stated in a Wednesday news release.
According to the EDD, the statewide data showed increases in physical business establishments for every industry sector. All 33 counties reported aggregate increases.
“This is incredible news for New Mexico, and a testament that our efforts at the state level to foster a healthy and thriving business community in our state are working,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said. “We will continue taking innovative and effective steps to help our businesses continue to succeed.”
The EDD quarterly reports also included information on matched taxable gross receipts statewide and for all counties for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022, or April 1-June 30, 2022.
According to the state, matched taxable gross receipts, which track reported business sales with each business taxpayer and its industry, are the best data for gauging economic activity.
For Chaves County, matched taxable gross receipts were $419 million for fourth-quarter 2022, an increase of $74.56 million, or 22%, from fourth-quarter 2021. The total also was an increase of 26% compared to fourth-quarter 2019.
Statewide, matched taxable gross receipts for fourth-quarter 2022 were $22.1 billion, an increase of $3.65 billion and 20% from the previous year. The Q4 2022 amount represented a 29% increase from fourth-quarter 2019.
Thirty-one of the state's 33 counties had matched taxable gross receipts compared to the previous year, the EDD indicated, while 32 counties have seen increases compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.
