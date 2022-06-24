Chaves County has taken a couple of additional steps toward its plans to construct a new public health building, with county commissioners voting Thursday to purchase land and to submit a federal grant application that could cover part of the costs.
The commissioners approved the purchase of 3.37 acres of land at the corner of East Hobbs Street and South Garden Avenue for the new building, which will replace the current health offices at East Chisum Street and Southeast Main Street that were built in 1977 and are now considered outdated for current New Mexico Department of Health needs.
“This is really a big deal for Chaves County,'' said Chaves County Board of Commissioners Chair Will Cavin, adding that the existing building could then be used by the county for storage or other purposes.
County Manager Bill Williams said that state public health employees had suggested the land site.
“This parcel of land was actually requested by the Department of Health locally, that this would be a good location as far as we were concerned,” Williams said. “So we looked into it and felt that we could comply with that.”
He added that the architectural firm selected for the project, ASA Architects, had determined that the land would suit the project.
The vacant parcel is just to the north of Pecos Elementary and, according to Williams, has an official site address of 711 Buena Vista St.
The county plans to purchase it from Mike W. Determan for $55,000, but Williams said after the meeting that some details still need to be finalized before the sale will be completed.
The project will take several years to design and construct, with Williams indicating that the target completion date is 2024. The new building is expected to cost about $3.5 million and to be funded by a combination of county, state and federal monies.
Commissioners also approved submitting a grant application to the Community Development Block Grant program of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which would be for a maximum of $750,000. The county would have to provide $75,000 in matching funds if the grant is approved. Staff with the Southeastern Economic Development District are assisting in the grant application, with public hearings also being held to receive public comments and feedback.
The new building is expected to house the same programs as the existing facilities, including Vital Records; Children's Medical Services; Families First; the Women, Infants and Children nutrition program; and various other health education, family planning, immunization and health counseling programs.
