South Main Street property

Chaves County will begin to clean up seven condemned properties in early 2023, including this tract at 5001 S. Main St. According to photos of the seven properties, all have structures that are severely damaged or already have collapsed.

 Lisa Dunlap Photo

After years of elected and appointed officials talking about the need, Chaves County is ready to begin cleaning up properties and demolishing unsafe and dilapidated structures.

In December, Chaves County commissioners approved allocating tipping fees, which are paid at the Roswell city landfill for dumping debris and materials. County CFO Anabel Barraza confirmed that the amount approved was $60,000.