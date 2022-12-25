After years of elected and appointed officials talking about the need, Chaves County is ready to begin cleaning up properties and demolishing unsafe and dilapidated structures.
In December, Chaves County commissioners approved allocating tipping fees, which are paid at the Roswell city landfill for dumping debris and materials. County CFO Anabel Barraza confirmed that the amount approved was $60,000.
Chaves County Planning and Zoning Director Louis Jaramillo said that the demolition using mostly county crews likely will start within a month.
County commissioners voted May 26 to condemn nine properties, with property owners having 10 days from the published announcement, property postings and certified letters about the action to contact the county about arranging their own cleanups. All property owners had been contacted by Planning and Zoning staff at least once and often several times prior to the commissioners' vote about the need to do the cleanups, as the properties were deemed to represent a “menace to the public health, safety and general welfare,” according to the wording of the county resolution.
Jaramilllo said property owners of tracts on East McGaffey Street and South Lea Avenue did do their own cleanups, which leaves seven tracts for county crews to work on. The county is able to place liens on the property for the cost of the work.
“They have been a health, welfare and safety issue, with not only the neighborhood but the community and Chaves County as a whole,” Jaramillo said. “Many of them are already down, meaning they are on the ground or they are the result of structure fire and so they need to be removed. Some others pose hazards for transients, so we need to get those removed as well.”
At prior county meetings, Jaramillo and other county officials have said that dilapidated structures are often used by people who are homeless, but the structures represent a potential danger to them because they could collapse or cause injury. Sometimes people staying in vacant and deteriorating buildings start fires to keep warm, which can spread into structure fires. Jaramillo said the cleanup work is expected to be completed by the end of February.
“Depending on the expense of the dumping costs, we would hope to get to all seven of them,” he said. Those seven properties are at 2308 Urton Road; 5001 S. Main St.; 1900 Briggs Road, #A; 4912 S. Pennsylvania Ave.; 401 W. Huskey Road; 5600 Gramma Ave.; and 300 Elizabeth Drive.
In the past, Jaramillo, prior Planning and Zoning directors, and other county officials have said that an issue that held up cleanups was tipping fees and cost-sharing. Some older agreements between the county and city negotiated in the 1980s and '90s would have waived tipping fees and instituted cost-sharing along major traffic corridors such as U.S. 285 and Second Street. Also, some of the properties are in the Extraterritorial (ETZ) zoning region within two miles of the Roswell city limits, and the ETZ is governed by both the city and county.
Jaramillo said in May after the condemnation vote that the county had identified some money to begin the cleanups and that county and city officials had reached agreements about the need to proceed with the condemned properties.
Besides being safety concerns, which gives the county the ability to force cleanups, local business and economic development leaders also have complained about some properties being “eyesores” that detract from the area's attractiveness as prospective new employers or businesses tour the city and county.
According to photos of the properties scheduled for cleanups provided to county commissioners, each of the seven have buildings that are severely damaged or already have collapsed.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or reporter02@rdrnews.com.
