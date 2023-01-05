Chaves County is taking a step in an effort to curb illegal dumping at its waste collection sites by installing a security camera at the Midway location in what one county director calls a pilot project.
“That's probably one of our biggest problem areas, or at least it was,” said Road Department Director Joe West. “We expanded the site the year before last. We put another compactor in. Originally we had two compactors in and now we have three. That third compactor has taken a little bit of the burden off the two when they are working. So now there are two that are working all the time rather than just one.”
New Mexico Tourism Department grant funding provided to the nonprofit Keep Chaves County Beautiful has been used to purchase the security camera.
“Of course, the reasons for the program are to clean up litter, beautify and educate,” said Project Specialist Georgianna Hunt with the county's Community Development office. “The dump sites are a resource for the county, but we always have some people who take advantage of that by illegal dumping or dumping where they aren't supposed to.”
Keep Chaves County Beautiful and the county are discussing the possibility of purchasing a second camera, with West saying that probably would be placed at the Wiggins disposal site on Wiggins Road next to the Berrendo Volunteer Fire Department station.
The Midway camera should be in place soon, West said, with Hunt indicating that it could be up by the end of January. West said mounting brackets have been installed at the location, which is at Cumberland Park on Templeton Street. Integrated Technology has been testing the camera for a couple of weeks, he added. When that department finishes its checks, county maintenance crews will install the device.
The security camera is expected to provide real-time video accessible by several county staff. Photo captures also will be possible to identify people dumping items not permitted — such as large appliances, furniture or hazardous materials — or placing items outside the compactors and collection bins.
West said key to decreasing illegal dumping will be enforced by the Sheriff's Office, with Sheriff Mike Herrington having said in the past that his office is prepared to issue criminal citations or arrest people if they have evidence.
“I don't think the camera is going to stop (illegal dumping),” West said. “It is the information we obtain from the cameras and what is done with that is what is going to affect it in the future. Otherwise, we are just going to watch them dump.”
He added, “I think once we get a few citations out there — some hefty fines — word will get out there and they will comply, hopefully.”
Problems with large piles of trash or prohibited items left at the county's four collection sites happen “all the time,” West said. County residents complained at public meetings and on social media several times during 2021 and 2022, posting photos of piles of trash and debris at some of the waste collection sites. The county has purchased more compactors in recent years and announced the long-term plan of creating a regional landfill in the next five to 10 years, which will require state or other outside funding in addition to funding from local governments.
West said the county also is considering additional disposal sites.
“We are looking at possible new locations on the west side of town because right now we don't have anything,” West said. He explained that some previous sites west of Roswell with open bins or “doghouse” bins had to be eliminated because of dumping problems, but that a new one with a compactor might be placed at a volunteer department fire station. Compactors at a site near Lake Arthur also are being considered.