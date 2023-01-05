Chaves County is taking a step in an effort to curb illegal dumping at its waste collection sites by installing a security camera at the Midway location in what one county director calls a pilot project.

“That's probably one of our biggest problem areas, or at least it was,” said Road Department Director Joe West. “We expanded the site the year before last. We put another compactor in. Originally we had two compactors in and now we have three. That third compactor has taken a little bit of the burden off the two when they are working. So now there are two that are working all the time rather than just one.”