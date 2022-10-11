The Chaves County Planning and Zoning Commission has taken an initial look at changes to the county zoning ordinance, including a new chapter pertaining to wind energy installations.
The citizens' commission, which makes recommendations to the elected officials on the Chaves County Board of Commissioners, met Oct. 4 at the Chaves County Administrative Center.
Hearing that the county attorney also had reviewed the materials and making some suggestions for wording alterations, the members voted 4-0 to recommend approval for some amendments to Article 1, covering general information about the commission and its duties, and Article 18, about special use permits.
They also voted to forward to county commissioners for their consideration a new chapter, Article 24, Wind Energy Conversion Systems.
Chaves County Planning and Zoning Director Louis Jaramillo said that the changes to the special use permits were meant to address concerns of citizens, which sometimes resulted in challenges to decisions.
The new chapter about the commercial wind facilities is intended to protect county resources and the county's “small municipalities.”
“This idea was brought down to me by the administration to help regulate future wind turbines and commercial wind generating facilities,” he said. “Right now we have two.”
He said those were the Oso Grande Wind Project, which involves property in Chaves, Eddy and Lea counties, and another project near Roosevelt County.
The new chapter is based on zoning regulations used in Lincoln County, Jaramillo said. Some of the provisions include rules intended to control noise and protect livestock and top soil. Jaramillo said that commercial turbines have become so large that developers digging deep to install footings were asked to have mineral extraction permits by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.
The Board of Commissioners is expected to consider approving advertising for a future public hearing about the zoning ordinance changes and addition during its Oct. 27 meeting, now scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Chaves County Administrative Center.