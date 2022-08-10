Roswell police announced Tuesday they have arrested a local couple in connection with three burglaries of area businesses.
In a press release, the Roswell Police Department announced Jessie Miller, 41, and Angela Paz, 36, were arrested July 25 on charges related to three burglaries of businesses that led to the theft of more than $20,000 in property.
According to Tuesday morning's jail population report, Miller and Paz are still being held at the Chaves County Detention Center. Miller is being held on $50,000 bond and Paz on $30,000 bond.
They face a number of charges, including non-residential burglary, larceny, criminal damage to property, conspiracy to commit non-residential burglary, tampering with evidence, and bribery of a witness, court records state.
Court records indicate Miller and Paz are believed to have carried out the burglaries in June and July. The incidents include the June 23 burglary of a mobile boutique trailer outside a 600 block of South Main Street auto repair shop, where jewelry, fashion accessories, shoes and clothing were reported stolen.
Investigators also believe they were responsible for the July 12 burglary of a 100 block of East Albuquerque Street auto repair shop.
According to court documents, Miller and Paz are believed to have entered the shop by creating a large hole in the wall and then making off with tools and company checkbooks. Several vehicles on the property were also ransacked.
Miller and Paz are also believed to be behind a July 13 burglary of a West Third Street hair salon, where an iPad was stolen. At least $440 in damage was also done to the salon.
One person later told police that Miller and Paz had tried to sell items to her that she believed were stolen. Both suspects, according to court documents, denied having stolen any items.