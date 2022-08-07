20220807-supportdogdonation

Pictured outside the Chaves County Courthouse Thursday are members of the 5th DA Court Facility Dogs Foundation and representatives of Leprino Foods. The business donated $10,000 to the foundation. Left to right are foundation members Shawn Naranjo, Maryann Saenz, Jessica Williams, Laine Martin; Sean Nicholson and Angela Martinez, both of Leprino Foods; and Gina Yeager, Erica Beard and Ramona McDaniels, also with the foundation.

The 5th DA Court Facility Dogs Foundation received a substantial donation from Leprino Foods this week.

The Denver-based producer of cheese and dairy nutrition products, which has a plant in Roswell employing about 600 people, presented the foundation with $10,000. 