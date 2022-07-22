Some New Mexicans have been targeted by what a federal court representative describes as a “sophisticated” telephone scam.
The unlawful aim of the scam is to obtain personal information and payment to stop a warrant from being issued because someone missed jury service.
However, both the warrant and need to report for jury duty are non-existent.
“People just panic,” said Cynthia Gonzales, executive assistant to the Clerk of the U.S. District Court, District of New Mexico. “It’s scary to hear you have a warrant.”
It’s especially frightening for people to go through such an experience “who have never interacted with the court in that way,” Gonzales noted.
And it’s a reason why “jury scams have been around for years,” she said.
It’s unknown exactly how many people were contacted, though several people from around the state contacted the federal district court to report having received these calls.
The scammer alleges to be someone associated with the court, uses the name of an actual court employee and even provides an official-sounding voicemail that's also fake, Gonzales said.
There have been no reports of this specific type of fraud, in which someone calls and convincingly pretends to represent one of the courts within the state’s Fifth District Court system, said Katie Espinoza, deputy court executive officer overseeing the district and magistrate courts in Chaves, Eddy and Lea counties.
“We’ll never demand money or request financial information from a juror,” Espinoza stressed.
People being called for jury duty in these state and federal courts receive notice through the mail, not by phone.
Representatives of these courts won’t be making unsolicited telephone calls to announce to someone that they are being subject to a fine or being penalized in some other way for not showing up for jury service, either.
The process is to bring someone before a judge if they refuse to respond to a jury duty notice. This provides the person an opportunity to explain why they didn’t show up for jury service as required, Gonzales said.
Jurors in the state’s fifth district might receive texts pertaining to jury duty, but only later on, Espinoza said.
Because the scammers have created a pretty convincing story, Gonzales and Espinoza advise people who receive such calls not to provide personal information or make any payment.
They also recommend anyone receiving such a call to do some research. For example, use an online search engine to look up contact information for the court and call that number to ask whether you have been called for jury service. Don’t use the contact information provided by the caller purporting to be a court representative.
This particular grift included trying to get the victim to meet with the caller somewhere. The location wasn’t a specific location at the courthouse in question, which is highly suspicious.
“You’d know where to go,” Gonzales said.
In this instance, don’t go.
People who receive these types of scam calls are asked to contact the court named and tell an employee there what happened. Again, look up the contact information to ensure you reach the right people.
Gonzales also recommended reporting the call to the FBI if the caller says they are with a federal court. Call the FBI at 505-889-1300, then select option 1 to report the call.
Report the incident to local law enforcement if a lower court is being referenced.
Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308, or at reporter03@rdrnews.com.
