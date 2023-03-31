Masking and physical distancing requirements adopted to limit the spread of COVID-19 in New Mexico courts have been lifted.
The New Mexico Administrative Office of the Courts Thursday announced that the state Supreme Court decided that starting today, Friday, March 31, 2023, jurors and others who access courtrooms across the state will no longer have to abide by the pandemic era social distancing measures or be subjected to health screening questions.
“As we move forward and resume normal operations, courts can fully use all available space in court rooms and jury assembly areas to conduct more trials and hearings,” Chief Justice Shannon Bacon said in a press release announcing the change.
In May 2020, the courts mandated that anyone entering a courtroom within New Mexico wear a face covering and individuals be six feet apart in an effort to restrict the spread of COVID-19.
Last year, the court revised those rules, requiring face masks for anyone in a courtroom or jury assembly area and cutting physical distancing requirements from six to three feet. Court employees, judges and hearing officers also had to wear masks when interacting with the public.
The courts though will continue to be allowed to hold some hearings remotely via video.
The lapsing of the rules comes on the same day that New Mexico ends the public health emergency that was enacted to deal with the pandemic. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham earlier this month extended the order as she has frequently since March 2020, but announced the public health order would end March 31.
Maddy Hayden, communications director for Lujan Grisham, on Thursday said given that the bulk of restrictions on public gatherings and business operations that were put in place under the order have already been lifted, New Mexicans will likely see little difference.
According to the National Academy of State Health Policy, Massachusetts, Colorado, Rhode Island, Illinois and Delaware still have similar public health emergencies and disaster declarations in effect.