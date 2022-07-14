The BA.5 omicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 now makes up about one-third of cases in New Mexico, but the state’s top health official said he does not expect to see an increase in severity of cases in the coming months.
The virus has evolved to spread more rapidly — perhaps as much as 18 times more than the original strain of the virus two years ago, by some estimates — but fewer people are dying or being hospitalized because of it, Dr. David Scrase, acting secretary for the New Mexico Department of Health, said in a livestreamed press conference Thursday afternoon.
That could be due to several factors, he said.
“It appears the evolution of the virus and the preventive and reactive measures we’re taking to the virus when we all get sick is working,” he said.
He said the BA.5 variant, which now causes the majority of cases in the country and about 33% in New Mexico, has shown to be resistant to some COVID-19 treatments, mainly the monoclonal antibodies. The oral antiviral treatment Paxlovid seems to be effective, he said.
New Mexico is also seeing a higher rate of breakthrough cases, or COVID-19 in people who have been vaccinated.
According to this week’s vaccination report from NMDOH, in the past four weeks, about 46% of cases in the state have been among those who have completed the primary series of vaccinations and also received a booster, and about 20% are among those who have completed the primary series but not had a booster shot. Those two groups comprise about 54% of hospitalizations.
However, 65.1% of COVID-19 related deaths in that time period were among the unvaccinated.
Even with the increase of the newest variant’s spread rate, Scrase said it is unlikely the state will impose a mask mandate or any other additional restrictions to the health order.
“This is a completely and totally different pandemic than we were in two years ago. While the case counts might be just as high as they were at some of our peak periods, our hospitalization rates are incredibly low comparatively, our death rates have dropped substantially,” he said.
“We’re not having any discussions about mask mandates anymore. That was for the pandemic we had two years ago. I think what we’re considering is to encourage all New Mexicans to do their part to prevent the spread of the virus,” he said.
“The simplest and easiest one is staying home. If you’re sick, don’t bring that virus, whichever one it is, to work,” he said.
He also encouraged people to get the vaccine and follow up with the recommended booster shots as well as wearing a mask in public.
According to this week’s variant of concern report from NMDOH, neither the BA.5 nor the BA.4 variants have been sequenced in Chaves County cases. Nine counties are listed as having BA.5 and eight having BA.4.
In Thursday’s daily case update, NMDOH reported 593 new cases in the state, giving a total of 575,862 since March 2020.
The number of people hospitalized was 173 with 16 patients on ventilators, a decrease of six on ventilators from the day before.
There were 29 new deaths in the state related to COVID-19 for a total of 8,035 since March 2020.
In Chaves County, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that as of Wednesday, there had been 228 cases in the previous seven days, which equalled 352.86 cases per 100,000 people.
The CDC reported a test positivity rate of 10.8% and two new hospital admissions in the last seven days. Of the hospital beds available in the county, 2% are for confirmed COVID-19 patients with no COVID-19 patients in ICU.
The NMDOH COVID-19 dashboard shows a total of 22,196 cases in Chaves County since March 2020 and 341 total deaths.
Chaves County, along with 32 other counties, remains at a high level of transmission, according to NMDOH and the CDC. Harding County is at the substantial transmission level.
