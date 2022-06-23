“I’ve been yarn-bombed!” Mayor Tim Jennings shouted Tuesday evening as he walked out of the Roswell Museum.
Sporting a patchwork suit of colorful crocheted pieces — complete with a tie and sombrero — Jennings strutted across the bridge over the Spring River in front of the museum, taking his place on a crocheted rug to read a proclamation at the opening of a yarn-bombing installation in front of the museum.
Yarn-bombing is a type of street art that uses crocheted or knitted items to decorate a space.
“I’ve seen them done in Europe. It just felt like it would be a fun thing to do to gather fellow crafters,” Donna Daniel, founder of the recently formed Pecos Valley Fiber Guild and owner of The Yarn Shop, 103 N. Pennsylvania Ave., said.
The fiber guild has about a dozen members so far, Daniel said. The group meets at 4 p.m. every fourth Wednesday of the month at her business.
She said the Roswell Museum, 1011 N. Richardson Ave., was chosen for the installation because it sponsors a group, Sew Crafty Pin Pals, for those who crochet, knit or sew. That group meets from 1 to 3 p.m. each Wednesday.
Area crafters were invited to contribute to the yarn bombing by providing crocheted squares that could be added to the display. Trees are wrapped in the stitched-together pieces while other crocheted items hanging from their branches twist in the wind.
Nancy Fleming contributed some larger pieces that she has created for previous art installations, such as a chair and a cat sitting in a tree.
“This was a great way to share the things I’d already done in a more public way,” she said.
She also created the suit worn by Jennings from pieces she already had.
She called Jennings beforehand to ask if he would wear a yarn suit for the occasion.
“He had no idea what I was talking about, but he said yes,” she said.
The installation is planned to continue through at least early July and the UFO Festival.
