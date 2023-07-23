We might not live near an ocean, but at the Chaves County Fair, the elusive shark-dolphin surfs a wave of water on a German chocolate cake.
Over the last few months, Josie Pirtle, 11, has been hard at work getting 4-H projects ready for the Chaves County Fair, including a German chocolate cake depicting a beach scene with blue ocean waves tipped with white foam and a small white plastic surfboard propped in graham cracker crushed to the consistency of sand.
“If I used real sand, I would get last place, probably,” Josie says with a smile on Friday.
Josie and other 4-H youth spent the day setting up their projects at the New Mexico State Fairgrounds, including canned fruits and vegetables, photographs, flower boxes, baked goods, quilts, welded sculptures, clothing and more.
The projects are judged according to quality, with awards given for first through sixth place in different age categories. All projects will be on display next week at the fairgrounds. Other events include livestock shows, a rodeo and a junior livestock sale.
“I didn’t want brown crumbs in my cake, so I put a small layer of icing down and then I put it in the freezer,” Josie shares. “It’s called a crumb coat. Then you put down a second coat, so you don’t have a bunch of crumbs in your cake.”
Talking with 4-H youth, a person understands creativity and excellence are of equal importance.
“My favorite thing is showing chickens,” says Jonathan Forrest, 10. “I have a bantam that has silky fluff on its feet. Their talons are round, but they don’t dig in if you keep them clipped.”
Next week, Jonathan will show his rabbits with other 4-H and Future Farmers of America (FFA) youth. The animals they will showcase include horses, goats, swine, sheep, poultry and cows.
“You can come to the rabbit barn,” Jonathan says brightly with the spirit of someone who’s worked hard and wants others to see the results. The rabbit show is on Monday at 8 a.m., and as with every event next week, all in the community are welcome.
Jonathan’s rabbit, a Blue Dutch named Rockstar who weighs four or five pounds, will perform a trick at Monday’s pet show, which begins at 6 p.m. with a dog show to follow. “My rabbit’s trick is to fall asleep in my arms,” he says playfully. “I don’t have to train him. I just hold him, and he closes his eyes.”
Not only a tamer of rabbits, Jonathan makes tortillas and cans strawberries and nectarines. He designed a cactus by welding horseshoes, and he sewed quilts and a tote bag.
“Seam ripping was my favorite part,” Jonathan declares as he talks about his sewing. The tote bag will carry hunting supplies and be on display at the fashion extravaganza next Thursday at 4 p.m. when Jonathan will model the tote bag with camouflage shorts and a camouflage shirt.
Emma Boggs, 7, painted a soup can purple and glued on “butterfly decorations, a crown and two cupcakes,” a gift for her mother to store jewelry. Emma chose purple because it’s her mother’s favorite color.
Tango, one of Emma’s four dogs, appears in a photograph. “He has a curly tail like a pig. He’s so cute,” says Emma. “We hold him, and he loves it. He can’t go on the trampoline by himself, so we lift him up. We don’t jump, and we keep him safe.”
Janice Forrest, 12, made tortillas, cookies and brownies. “I made the brownies with eggs from our chickens. I also used water and oil. I bought the brownie mix from the store. I heard brownies are hard to make from scratch.” Janice also has photographs on display.
Kymber Boggs, who is turning 14 next week, baked banana bread using a recipe handed down by her great-grandmother. Kymber made bell-bottom jeans using “red, white and blue fabric. I changed them from a flare to a bell,” she says, describing the hem.
One of Kymber’s photographs on display is a diptych with a black and white Volkswagen Beetle on one side and the same Volkswagen Beetle in vibrant neon colors on the other. “The black and white reminded me of the old days,” she describes. Kymber used the editing function on her phone to alter the photograph to neon hues.
“It was a tough decision to change the photo because I liked the original. But when I put the color down, I actually started falling in love with it. It brings up a happy but sad emotion because the last time I saw a Slugbug other than this one was before my grandfather had cancer.”
She pauses, looking at the photo. “When I saw the Slugbug, it reminded me of him.”
Another of Kymber’s photos is titled “A story comes to life” and features her sister Emma gazing with an enraptured expression into a cardboard box with pink and purple butterflies drifting out.
“I took a box and put a light inside it, and then I took a picture of Emma. And then I added butterflies to make it look like she was opening a box of stories.” The butterflies represent the stories.
“My sister is the imaginative one,” Kymber says. The two sisters have obvious fondness for one another; moments later, Emma gushed about Kymber’s tie-dye shirt on display.
Kymber and Josie explain how a person can take photos with their phone in a container of water by placing the phone in a protective, sealed plastic baggie. “You can use your hand to hold your phone in a sink of water and put your face in,” Josie says. “Just stick your face in and take the picture.”
Whether you are mesmerized with cakes that portray shark-dolphins riding ocean waves or photographs taken from inside a pool of water, you are sure to smile at the youthful exuberance and creativity on display at the Chaves County Fair, events happening all next week.
You can find the schedule on NMSU Chaves County 4-H’s Facebook page.
