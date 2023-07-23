We might not live near an ocean, but at the Chaves County Fair, the elusive shark-dolphin surfs a wave of water on a German chocolate cake.

Over the last few months, Josie Pirtle, 11, has been hard at work getting 4-H projects ready for the Chaves County Fair, including a German chocolate cake depicting a beach scene with blue ocean waves tipped with white foam and a small white plastic surfboard propped in graham cracker crushed to the consistency of sand.