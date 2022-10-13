October is National Crime Prevention Month, designated as such with the intent of empowering citizens to help prevent crime in the community and make their neighborhoods safer places to live. Toward that goal, the Roswell Police Department encourages citizens to be mindful of the simple steps they can take to help reduce crime in their neighborhoods.

Many of the crimes that take place in residential neighborhoods are property crimes, with larcenies and burglaries among the common ones, according to an RPD press release.