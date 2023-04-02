About 250 people took time out to see what was happening at the first College, Transition and Employment Fair.
“Every table was filled,” said Angela Moore, Individual Education Program/Transition specialist who organized the event.
About three-quarters of those who attended were RISD students, Moore estimated.
Held this week at University High School and presented by UHS as well as Early College High School and TRIO Educational Talent Search, the fair showcased colleges, employers and transition programs.
It was an opportunity for students and other community members to learn about the array of opportunities available to them after they complete their high school studies.
UHS is an alternative school. Among its offerings are Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs in cosmetology, health, construction-electrical and consumer science-hospitality.
ECHS allows students to graduate high school with an associate’s degree or technical certificate in an array of specialties. These students can continue their education or begin a career after graduation.
TRIO Educational Talent Search identifies young people who are disadvantaged and have the potential to succeed in education after high school, by encouraging them to continue with high school, graduate and further their education. It also encourages high-school dropouts to return to school.
“It was fantastic,” said Lucie Hall, principal of both UHS and ECHS, both of which are high schools in the Roswell Independent School District. “I was really impressed with the fair.”
Representatives from colleges around the state attended, including Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell, University of New Mexico, several of the state’s community colleges and Roswell Job Corps Center, which is part of the U.S. government’s Job Corps program, the largest free education and job training program for young adults in the country.
The Olympian Academy of Cosmetology in Roswell obtained some potential student signups at the fair.
This event provided a different setting for Olympian’s staff to talk to prospective students, said Tarra Macias, director of the training academy.
A large space in the Roswell Mall where academy students train is in full view through windows to people passing by as they shop or stop to eat. The school offers courses in cosmetology and barbering.
“They see that we’re always busy,” Macias said.
Sometimes, people find the buzz of activity off-putting and opt not to go inside and ask about the academy. The fair provided time for one-on-one discussions, she explained.
The fair “was a great idea,” Macias also said.
One of the local employers also talked about the fair afterward.
“It went really well,” said Oscar Armendariz, manager of the WaFd Bank branch in Roswell. “It was productive.”
Some students asked about employment and were interested in finding out what it’s like working at a bank. Others inquired about bank accounts, something they will need when they enter the work world, Armendariz added.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.