Paul Severance´, Chanda Reilly and LaDerrick Williams, left to right, compose the new culinary team at the Roswell Convention & Civic Center. They have been at the center for only a couple of months but their cooking skills have been receiving many compliments.

 Terri Harber Photo

Taste of Italy, held on Saturday, was a big event. Not only for the local arts scene and the community, but also for the people preparing the food served at this fundraiser for the Roswell Museum.

The culinary team responsible for the dinner has been working together for only a couple of months but their creations have been receiving praise.