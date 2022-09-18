Taste of Italy, held on Saturday, was a big event. Not only for the local arts scene and the community, but also for the people preparing the food served at this fundraiser for the Roswell Museum.
The culinary team responsible for the dinner has been working together for only a couple of months but their creations have been receiving praise.
Paul Severance´, LaDerrick Williams and Chanda Reilly work together in the professional kitchen at the Roswell Convention & Civic Center. All three first started cooking as young people and each stated that the ability to adapt is paramount when it comes to providing people with what they’d most likely enjoy eating.
They’ve also prepared food for sale during recent Roswell City Council meetings. The concession fare on Sept. 8 included smoked meat sandwiches, jambalaya and fancy peach tarts.
Ward 3 Council member Jeanine Best said her sandwich was delicious. She has also used the center’s culinary team for food served at a recent meeting of the Chaves County Federated Republican Women. Up to 100 people attend such monthly events but only 55 to 60 of those people usually eat.
This event featured a prime rib meal and hors d’oeuvres.
“It was absolutely amazing,” Best said.
Chef Severance´ is from Texas — his hometown is Odessa and he lived for many years in Dallas. During his 20-plus years in professional kitchens he has worked for such places as American Airlines, AT&T Stadium and Baylor, Scott & White Medical Center.
He has worked under chefs Tim Love and Delvin Wilson.
Since moving to New Mexico six years ago, he has worked for The Cattle Baron restaurant across the street from the center, been food service manager for Job Corps, for the New Mexico Military Institute and the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Artesia.
While Severance´ smiled as he was smoking meat for sandwiches served at a recent Roswell City Council meeting, he noted that he has learned to create a wide variety of dishes: “Seafood to good Texas barbecue and all in between.”
He says he enjoys living here, but that he still misses the “Dallas football season.”
People eating — and really liking — food he prepared makes him happy.
“A look of satisfaction on their faces gives me the most pleasure of all,” Severance´ said.
Chef Williams grew up in Mississippi. He was born in a rural area of Pike County but spent much of his life in Hattiesburg. He describes Hattiesburg as “one of the eating-est towns in the U.S.”
And Williams noted that in his home state, “wherever you go, people are going to feed you.”
Both of his parents came from farming families, which inspired his interest in food. He has gone on to work in a variety of restaurants since. Locally, he’s worked at the Cowboy Cafe and Peachtree Village Retirement Community.
And while his father smoked meat, his mother had chickens, pigs and goats. His grandparents hunted and trapped game. All of that “pushed me to cook well,” he said. “Now, there’s nothing in the kitchen I can’t do.”
He relishes opportunities to try to prepare unfamiliar dishes — especially if it’s a dish that has a name he can’t pronounce. One of his favorite television programs was “The Layover with Anthony Bourdain,” in which the late chef would have only a day or two to explore a location and learn about its food.
Though gumbo is known as a Louisiana dish, it’s also a big favorite in Mississippi. And it’s one of his favorite dishes.
“It brings your family and friends together,” Williams said. “Even neighbors call out their doors and ask, ‘Want some gumbo?’”
He is the primary cook in his home, too. Family favorites are smothered pork chops, rice and gravy and creole gumbo.
Reilly originally came from Pennsville, New Jersey, and became known locally for her dishes through Mama Chanda’s Creations.
She was a travel agent for years before becoming a stay-at-home mom. She attended college to learn how to be a paralegal.
Reilly has been in Roswell for more than a decade and was director of marketing and sales at Candlewood Suites. She said after the pandemic last year that “I decided to market myself.”
The result was Mama Chanda’s, her catering and personal chef business.
Her favorite dishes to prepare are Italian and Sicilian, “but I can do pretty much anything.”
She learned how to cook from her parents, grandmother and watching cooking shows on television.
“Especially Julia Child and Jacques Pepin,” she noted.
Working with Severance´ and Williams in the professional kitchen at the center is something new because she had been cooking in her kitchen at home or in someone else’s.
Short breaks to sample what each of them is preparing and simply having conversations with other people in the kitchen is another new pleasure that comes with working as part of a team, she said.
She was excited about Taste of Italy and the prospect of feeding hundreds of people.
Reilly made the ladyfinger cookies by hand for the Tiramisu. All of the dishes were made in their authentic style and not Americanized.
“I’m getting the whole experience now,” she said. “I’m part of a team now. A great team.”
Juanita Jennings, the city’s public affairs director, explained that the center had completed a renovation and expansion not long before the pandemic began.
It had been closed for 18 months and reopened late last year with a state grant. A major change was to run the center without contractors.
The operation has since been slowly recovering from the pandemic. The staff is new and the search continues for two more people to help operate the center, which is funded through lodging and bed taxes as well as rental and service fees. The culinary team can include food servers, who work part-time, and their number is based on need for each event.
While residents use the center, the goal is to be able to attract large-scale events and conferences that will allow other local businesses to receive tourism business which, in turn, will add money to the city’s lodging and bed tax funds, Jennings explained.
Event bookings have been on the increase recently, she added.
