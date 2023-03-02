Old bridge getting repaired

This bridge near E. Brown St. and S. Elm Ave. in Roswell could be repaired in the near future with the help of federal infrastructure money. The bridge was first built more than 60 years ago.

 Terri Harber Photo

The city of Roswell will be able to provide much-needed repairs to a bridge south of the 800 block of E. Second St. built decades ago by using money available through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the “Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.”

Repairs to what is also referred to as Bridge No. 9199 will be funded for the entire $2.44 million in estimated construction costs, the Infrastructure Committee was told earlier this week.