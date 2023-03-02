The city of Roswell will be able to provide much-needed repairs to a bridge south of the 800 block of E. Second St. built decades ago by using money available through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the “Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.”
Repairs to what is also referred to as Bridge No. 9199 will be funded for the entire $2.44 million in estimated construction costs, the Infrastructure Committee was told earlier this week.
The design work for the bridge is about halfway complete.
City Engineer Louis Najar said the bridge, near the intersection of E. Brown St. and S. Elm Ave., has received a 61/100 score and is in “D-minus” condition.
No. 9199 was built in 1960 and now has visible cracks in its foundation.
“People don’t see what’s underneath,” Najar said Wednesday. “It’s the fourth-worst bridge in the city.”
The city’s Engineering Department has been working with the New Mexico Department of Transportation’s District 2 and statewide Bridge Unit personnel for more than three years and found out in early February that this money will be available.
“The emphasis is on addressing the worst bridges in the city,” Najar explained.
Three other local bridges were considered to be in even worse condition only a few years ago. Rated as the city’s top two worst bridges were those at N. Garden Ave.-Spring River Bridge and S. Lea Ave. at W. Deming St. Both have since been repaired.
The city’s third-worst bridge, also at N. Garden Ave. but near Roswell Livestock Auction Sales, also known as “North Garden Avenue II,” is still awaiting construction.
City councilors approved a bid of about $1.07 million in January from Abraham’s Construction of Albuquerque after the first bids came in “considerably higher than anticipated.”
Funding of $889,000 was awarded during the 2021 New Mexico Legislative Session, according to a staff report for the committee.
Najar added that Bridge No. 9199 would be put into the upcoming budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
“I’m very excited,” he added.
The American Society of Civil Engineers said in 2019 that 5.5% of New Mexico’s 4,014 bridges were structurally deficient.
More federal funding possible
The city’s Engineering Department will also be busy identifying street projects for Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A), which is also funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
The city submitted a grant application for this specific program to create an action plan. The federal government would provide $520,000 and the city would be responsible for a $130,000 match.
The focus of this funding would be to improve conditions so the number of deaths could be reduced to zero.