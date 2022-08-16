Flores mugshot

Submitted Photo

Daniel Flores

The District Attorney has filed a motion to keep a man behind bars pending trial on charges related to a shooting that led to the death of a teenager.

Court documents state that District Attorney Dianna Luce on Friday filed an expedited motion for pretrial detention and a preliminary hearing in New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court to keep 19-year-old Daniel Flores in custody while awaiting trial.