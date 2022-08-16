The District Attorney has filed a motion to keep a man behind bars pending trial on charges related to a shooting that led to the death of a teenager.
Court documents state that District Attorney Dianna Luce on Friday filed an expedited motion for pretrial detention and a preliminary hearing in New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court to keep 19-year-old Daniel Flores in custody while awaiting trial.
No hearing to decide whether a judge should grant the motion was scheduled as of Monday.
Flores was charged with first-degree murder in the July 24 fatal shooting of 15-year-old Damyn Rodriquez. He also faces two counts of aggravated battery and one count of aggravated assault in relation to the incident, which left two other teenagers wounded.
According to court records, the shooting happened at about 3 a.m. in the 1400 block of East Tilden Street. Investigators allege Flores went to the house wearing a mask, dressed in black and carrying a gun. He then knocked on the door and threatened to shoot everyone inside if he was not let in.
Court records state that Flores entered the house and reportedly opened fire. Rodriquez was shot to death and two other teens were wounded.
A green Ford F-150 pickup truck Flores was known to frequently use was found parked near the house when police arrived at the scene, court records state.
Police later obtained surveillance video from 10 minutes before the shooting that showed the pickup being driven in the area of East Bland Street and South Atkinson Avenue by a driver dressed in a black shirt.
Roswell Police announced in a July press release that a U.S. Marshals Service task force found and arrested Flores six days later in Glendale, Arizona, near his mother's residence.
Court records indicate Flores was the former boyfriend of a woman inside the house at the time of the shooting and that witnesses told police the woman had been threatened multiple times in the past by Flores.