A local event will honor outstanding Chaves County women while also raising money for projects benefiting women and children in the area.
The Dare to Be Her breakfast is returning to Roswell next month for the first time since 2019. This is the third awards banquet, said Sherry Mumford, executive director of United Way of Chaves County.
The Women's Project of the United Way is one of the sponsors of the July 27 event, along with Eastern New Mexico Medical Center and Lovelace Regional Hospital.
The Women's Project is a funding committee of the local United Way that provides grants for projects that help women and children. The money raised this year will be used for grants made in April 2023 following a request for proposals.
Past projects funded have included a lecture series by local women business leaders organized by the small-business consulting and training organization WESST, a summer camp for girls coordinated by CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocates) of Chaves County and a mammography testing program coordinated by the Chaves County Health Council.
Mumford said the breakfast is expected to draw about 125 attendees and raise about $3,000 for the Women's Project.
“We'll also encourage people to sign up to be a member of the Women's Project,” said Mumford, explaining that the dues also are used for grants and that membership enables people to attend social and networking events during the year.
The Dare to Be Her organizers are also requesting nominations by July 12 for women to be honored for the six awards. Two women in each category will be recognized this year.
“We started the Women's Project first,” Mumford explained. “Then Yasine Armstrong (current chair of the Women's Project) said, 'You know, we really need to recognize women. Women in our community are so under-recognized and there are so many outstanding women.' So we brainstormed and came up with Dare to Be Her — and not necessarily that specific person, but dare to be that person who is an entrepreneur or who is a philanthropist.”
The Rising Star Award recognizes accomplished Millennial women for making a positive difference in the community. The Innovator Award honors women using new approaches or ideas to make the area more “robust and vibrant.” The Top Educator Award goes to women whose contributions to the education of youth are evident to the community. The Entrepreneur Award is for women who have excelled in starting a business or growing an existing business. The Humanitarian Award recognizes women whose work and deeds have improved the quality of life in the area and have inspired others. The Trailblazer Award pays tribute to women who are leaders in a specific sector and have created a “lasting impact” in that area.
Nomination forms are available at this time by contacting Mumford at 575-622-4150 or sherry@unitedwayccnm.org. An online option could be available before July 12, Mumford said.
The breakfast is scheduled for 8 a.m., July 27, at the Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St. Information regarding membership, cost of tickets or sponsoring a table is available by contacting the local United Way. Payments for the breakfast are tax-deductible.