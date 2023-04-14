Rusty Johnson

Johnson

The District Attorney's Office is requesting that a Roswell man accused of shooting a father and son Monday before engaging multiple law enforcement agencies in a pursuit in south Roswell should be kept in custody while awaiting trial.

Assistant District Attorney Timothy Wyatt filed a motion Wednesday to hold 49-year-old Rusty Johnson in pretrial detention, according to electronic court records. Johnson's attorney, Renee Broberg, confirmed the motion was filed for a hearing scheduled for today.