The District Attorney's Office is requesting that a Roswell man accused of shooting a father and son Monday before engaging multiple law enforcement agencies in a pursuit in south Roswell should be kept in custody while awaiting trial.
Assistant District Attorney Timothy Wyatt filed a motion Wednesday to hold 49-year-old Rusty Johnson in pretrial detention, according to electronic court records. Johnson's attorney, Renee Broberg, confirmed the motion was filed for a hearing scheduled for today.
Wyatt alleges Johnson has demonstrated through the shooting and subsequent chase Monday that no conditions imposed by the court would ensure public safety if he is released.
“This appears to be a random act of violence based on law enforcement investigation. Defendant poses a significant risk to the safety of the community writ large,” Wyatt writes. Additionally, Wyatt says, Johnson represents a flight risk.
In the motion, it is stated as many as 10 witnesses could be called by prosecutors at the hearing. The motion also cites an incident last month where Johnson reportedly held a knife to the neck of his wife and threatened to kill them and injured his own father before engaging in a standoff with Chaves County Sheriff's deputies in March.
When he was arrested Monday, the motion states, Johnson also had a stipulated order of protection against him, that prohibited him from having contact with his father and from Johnson possessing a firearm.
Johnson was charged Monday with three counts of aggravated assault upon a peace officer with a deadly weapon and two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon; along with one count each of aggravated burglary; criminal damage to property; aggravated stalking; aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer; and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.
Per court records, Johnson is alleged to have arrived at a 200 block of Horton Road residence at just before 3:56 p.m. Monday on a motorcycle and armed with a gun. He then enter the residence uninvited before opening fire on a man and his son. The older man was hit at least once in the torso area and the younger one in the shoulder.
The motion states the older victim had to be flown to a Level 1 Trauma Center for treatment, while the younger victim was treated for his injuries at the Eastern New Mexico Medical Center.
A caller then reported to deputies that he had witnessed a man run down an alleyway with a gun.
When Chaves County deputies and Roswell Police arrived in the area, Johnson was reportedly seen entering a residence in the 5700 block of South Kincaid Road, where family members of his, who have a restraining order against him, reside.
“Rusty opened the front door and then observed law enforcement outside and then closed the door,” court records state. Once inside, he hugged the two occupants, told them he loved them and that he was going to die that night. He subsequently exited the house through the back door.
Once in an alleyway, Johnson allegedly ignored orders from police to show his hands and stop, Once he reached his property, a two-floored metal building in the 5700 block of South Main Street, he retreated inside.
A short time later, Johnson emerged from the building in a pickup, driving through a gate at a high rate of speed towards two deputies and several Roswell Police officers.
“The officers had to move out of the way due to being in fear of being run over and hit with the gravel,” court records state. Johnson then allegedly proceeded to lead police and deputies on a chase onto U.S. 285 South. Per court records, at one point Johnson allegedly forced a State Police unit off the road.
Johnson eventually turned around and headed north, driving erratically while turning onto the Relief Route heading west. The chase eventually reached South Main Street, with three of the pickup's four tires blown out.
Per court records, Johnson continued the pursuit heading on side streets, including the neighborhood where the shooting occurred before reemerging onto South Main Street from Ryan Road and proceeding north.
Johnson lost control, careening off the road and onto the median before striking a light pole.
Deputies and officers then encircled the pickup. According to court records, Johnson put the pickup in reverse, colliding with a deputy's unit, damaging the unit's front bumper.
Johnson reportedly ignored multiple calls to exit the pickup, continuing to reach for unknown objects and urging deputies to shoot him. He was then forced out of the pickup and taken to a hospital. He was subsequently booked at the Chaves County Detention Center.
Court records indicate Johnson gave partial statements to two detectives with the Sheriff's Office, “...which indicated he may be under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or otherwise may have been intoxicated.”
