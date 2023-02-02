The case against a man accused of human trafficking in Roswell will not be prosecuted and will instead be deported to Mexico.
Electronic court records Wednesday stated that Hunter Spindell, assistant district attorney and the prosecutor in the case, filed an order not to proceed with the case against Omar Quino-Teodoro, 31, on human trafficking charges.
Spindell said the decision was made because Quino-Teodoro, who is in the country illegally, is already in the custody of the Department of Homeland Security and is set to be deported back to Mexico, as are those he was allegedly smuggling who were to be witnesses in the case.
He added that is how many human trafficking cases often play out and that in this instance the federal government is also opting not to prosecute Quino-Teodoro.
Court records indicate 11 counts of human trafficking were initially brought against Quino-Teodoro after he was allegedly found to be transporting multiple undocumented immigrants to a stash house located in Roswell.
The 11 counts were later amended with all counts dismissed, except for one count each of human trafficking and human trafficking, victim under 16.
Spindell said that is because though not clearly spelled out in state law related to human trafficking, in most cases involving similar offenses an individual is charged with one count per episode of criminal conduct not per victim.
“When there's stuff like this you can't charge per person typically because it's all one continuous act. It's all one set of conduct,” he added.
Spindell said both of those counts were able to stay in place because in state code human trafficking, under New Mexico law, is a third-degree felony while human trafficking, victim under 16 is designated as a second-degree felony.
The criminal complaint states a Chaves County deputy discovered Quino-Teodoro with 11 other undocumented migrants when he conducted a traffic stop Sunday at 1:24 a.m. when the blue Chevy Suburban they were in was stopped on Southeast Main Street north of Brasher Road for speeding.
Once the deputy approached the vehicle, court documents state he encountered a 34-year-old man who did not speak English sitting in the driver's seat. Quino-Teodoro was seated in the back seat with several others who were wearing dirty clothes as an odor emanated from the back.
Unlike the others, Quino-Teodoro was reportedly wearing clean clothes and newer boots. He allegedly informed deputies he and the others had come from Carlsbad Caverns. Investigators said through speaking with him it was learned Quino-Teodoro knew where he was and where different parts of New Mexico were located.
Later it was discovered the vehicles other occupants were unaware of where they were or how they had entered into the country, but that they had been in the United States for a couple days.
When interviewed by deputies, court records state the migrants said they were picked up from a location by Quino-Teodoro and the 34-year-old man who deputies found driving the Suburban when the traffic stop occurred.
Agents with the Department of Homeland Security later interviewed the driver who explained he was driving while Quino-Teodoro was reportedly giving him directions to Roswell.
Court records state the driver later told agents they were heading to a gas station in Roswell and they were to make a call from a cellphone inside the vehicle to receive instructions as to the location of a stash house where they would be kept.
The driver also informed the agents he paid $5,000 in cash to be taken to New York City and that he had sold his house back in Mexico to finance the trip.
