The District Attorney's Office Tuesday rescinded its motion to keep a man charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact with a minor behind bars pending trial.

Court documents state that prosecutors withdrew their motion to hold Jesus Lezama-Flores, 30, of Carlsbad, in pretrial detention during a hearing in Chaves County. Jonathan Roehlk, deputy district attorney, said the decision to rescind the motion was made after it was determined the state would not be able to meet the high threshold under New Mexico law for keeping someone incarcerated before they are convicted.

