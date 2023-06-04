The District Attorney's Office Tuesday rescinded its motion to keep a man charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact with a minor behind bars pending trial.
Court documents state that prosecutors withdrew their motion to hold Jesus Lezama-Flores, 30, of Carlsbad, in pretrial detention during a hearing in Chaves County. Jonathan Roehlk, deputy district attorney, said the decision to rescind the motion was made after it was determined the state would not be able to meet the high threshold under New Mexico law for keeping someone incarcerated before they are convicted.
Under New Mexico statute, prosecutors must prove to a district judge through clear and convincing evidence that if released, a defendant would represent a danger to the safety of an individual or the public in general and that no conditions of release can reasonably ensure the safety of the public.
Lezama-Flores already had been released on a $10,000 bond before the motion was filed.
Per court records, Judge James Hudson took into account concerns voiced by the prosecution about Lezama-Flores being around children by requiring that as a condition of his release, he not have contact with minors unless another adult is present. He will be able to travel in southeast New Mexico or west Texas as it relates to employment.
E. Michael Gomez, Flores' attorney, on Tuesday also waived his client's right to a preliminary hearing, allowing the case to be bound over to district court for trial or resolution. Gomez could not be reached for comment on the case before press time.
Late last month, Flores was served with an arrest warrant on the two charges of criminal sexual contact of a minor under age 13, after an 11-year-old girl contacted police and alleged that Lezama-Flores touched her between her legs and on her stomach while she was sleeping on or about the night of May 16.
The criminal complaint said the alleged victim told authorities she was asleep that night and fully clothed when she awoke to find Lezama-Flores touching her.
“She advised that she opened her eyes and saw him and his hand,” court records state. The alleged victim added that Lezama-Flores also reportedly rubbed her face, kissed her on her cheek, and told her that she is beautiful as she lay in bed that night.
Police also learned from the girl that she has seen Lezama-Flores' cell phone propped up and pointed at her when she undresses and showers and believes he has been recording her.
Later, when interviewed by officers, court records indicate Lezama-Flores admitted to touching the alleged victim over her clothes and that “sometimes it just happens” and he does not think right. He added that he had been having sexual urges for the past two months, but that he never had sex with the girl.
Additionally, Lezama-Flores indicated to police he had video of the alleged victim on his phone, and expressed regret for his conduct, per court records.