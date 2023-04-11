Chad Cole, Roswell’s new city manager, started work at City Hall on Monday morning.
“It’s going great,” he said during a short mid-afternoon telephone call.
Cole’s first meeting was at 9 a.m., a meet-and-greet with staff and city councilors. Coffee and doughnuts were served.
Following that were meetings with local non-profits, business groups and other community members.
“You just need to listen and take it in,” he said. “And then work with it.”
Cole’s appointment by Mayor Timothy Jennings was ratified by city councilors on March 9.
The former assistant superintendent of Finance and Operations for the Roswell Independent School District was chosen from among three finalists for the position by Jennings. More than 30 people applied for the job. Of them, seven were asked to undergo interviews with a group of elected officials and high-ranking city employees.
Cole’s financial background, and that he grew up and has spent most of his life here, are among reasons Jennings cited for choosing Cole.
The first few weeks will also be spent learning the ropes from Deputy City Manager Mike Mathews, who has been the city’s interim manager since the resignation of Joe Neeb last fall.
“It’s really exciting because everybody wants to do big things in Roswell. And it can’t be more exciting than that.”
