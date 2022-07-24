Organizations putting on tourism-related events can find applications and other information about requesting City of Roswell lodgers’ tax funding online at the city website. The Aug. 5 deadline is approaching for funding requests for events taking place in the first half of 2023, according to a press release from the city.
Organizations seeking lodgers’ tax funds for events to be held between Jan. 1, 2023, and June 30, 2023, must submit applications by noon Aug. 5. The Occupancy Tax (Lodgers’ Tax) Board is scheduled to consider those requests at its Aug. 16 meeting.