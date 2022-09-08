bottlecapbench

Shown is a bench in front of Bank of the Southwest, 226 N. Main St., made of recycled plastic bottle caps. It's one of dozens obtained through a recycling program. The program is ending, however, and people who've collected the bottle caps need to leave them at certain locations no later than Saturday morning.

 Terri Harber Photo

People who have been collecting plastic bottle caps to help obtain low-cost benches for locations around the city are asked to bring in their final donations within the next couple of days. 

This Saturday is the last chance to drop off bottle cap donations. They will be accepted at the MainStreet Roswell Farmers' Market information tent, Chaves County Courthouse, 400 N. Main St., from 7 to 11 a.m. 