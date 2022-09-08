People who have been collecting plastic bottle caps to help obtain low-cost benches for locations around the city are asked to bring in their final donations within the next couple of days.
This Saturday is the last chance to drop off bottle cap donations. They will be accepted at the MainStreet Roswell Farmers' Market information tent, Chaves County Courthouse, 400 N. Main St., from 7 to 11 a.m.
Drop-offs today and Friday can be left either at the Roswell Chamber of Commerce, 131 W. Second St., or Southwest Printers, 110 N. Pennsylvania Ave.
“A lot of people have been collecting bottle caps,” said Bianca Cheney, owner of Southwest Printers. “Schools, youth groups, businesses, quilting groups.”
More than 5 tons of plastic bottle caps have been collected since 2019.
It requires about 200 pounds of recycled bottle caps to create a bench, Cheney said.
She explained that the people who own Green Tree Plastics, LLC in Evansville, Indiana, are shutting their doors soon.
Bottle caps need to reach the recycling company by Oct. 1. The recycling is driven to the Indiana recycling company.
The owners of Green Tree, Brent and Bonnie Grafton, announced their retirement on Facebook last week. The Graftons also expressed hope that some other recycler would be willing to take over ABC Promise Partnership, the bottle caps-to-bench recycling program they established about a decade ago. It's also how youth groups in Roswell and other locations have been obtaining benches, using pieces remolded from recycled bottle caps for a low cost, during the past couple of years.
ABC Promise has allowed dozens of benches to be placed for minimal cost — the benches have been free in exchange for the bottle caps — in Roswell’s downtown, Delta Acres Park as well as at some other sites, such as some private schools and a church, Cheney said.
Trading bottle caps for benches also diverts the caps from taking up space in the landfill and helps children learn about recycling, Cheney noted.
She remembered that one of the schools, Military Heights, had a competition for collecting the bottle caps among classrooms.
Peggy Seskey, a board member with MainStreet Roswell and the manager of MainStreet Farmers' Market, said that Saturday’s market will be both the final collection site and where the last bottle caps will be sorted to ensure there are no unusable ones, she said.
Assisteens, a youth auxiliary group of the Assistance League of Chaves County, will be going through the bottle cap donations. Some caps are too lightweight for recycling into the planks used to form benches.
Others willing to help are welcome.
Seskey talked about how some children came to her door once in an effort to get some bottle caps for the program.
“They asked me if they could leave a jar for me to fill so they could collect the bottle caps for benches,” she said. “They didn’t know I was also involved with collection of the bottle caps.”
MainStreet Roswell still has benches available for sponsorship. Groups involved would like to have a load of at least 3,000 pounds to transport to Indiana. That would be enough for 15 benches.
In the past they had a 6,000-pound haul.
For details, visit www.mainstreetroswell.com.
Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308, or at reporter03@rdrnews.com.
