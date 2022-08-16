A Roswell Air Center business has received about $163,000 in state funding to help pay the wages of up to 25 more employees.
Dean Baldwin Painting LP, which has one of its locations in a hangar at the Air Center, was given $163,012 by the state Job Incentive Training Program board on Friday, according to the New Mexico Economic Development Department and Mike Espiritu, president of the Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corp.
“They plan to hire immediately,” Espiritu wrote in an email. “They need to hire, as their company continues to grow due to demand.”
Espiritu spoke in support of the company's funding request.
Dean Baldwin Human Resources Manager Adan Vasquez said the company is “swamped through the end of the year."
“This year has been different than others, and that has been because the pandemic is over and people are bringing their aircraft in again to be painted,” he said.
He described the company as pleased to receive the funding award and looking forward to “spending it wisely” in the weeks ahead.
With the exception of $1,500 of the funding to be used for auditing fees, the money will be used to pay employees while they train in new positions.
Vasquez said the company expects to hire entry-level prep workers, with pay of $15.50 an hour to $17.30 an hour.
From there, workers can become painters, with jobs paying in excess of $20 an hour, he said.
The JTIP document indicates that the funding will cover about 640 hours of training for the prep positions.
In his email, Espiritu also noted that the company provides full-time employees with health insurance and other types of benefits.
Dean Baldwin Painting was founded in 1965. It expanded to the Roswell Air Center in 1999. The company specializes in aircraft stripping and painting and works on commercial freight, commercial airline, corporate and military aircraft.
Dean Baldwin Painting has offices and facilities in the San Antonio, Texas, area, where its headquarters is located, as well as Goodyear, Arizona; Peru, Indiana; and Macon, Georgia.
According to information from the state Economic Development Department, 11 other companies besides Dean Baldwin also received funding Friday from the JTIP board. Their funding requests totaled more than $2.52 million.