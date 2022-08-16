Dean Baldwin Painting photo from January 2018

Dean Baldwin Painting plans to hire as many as 25 new people and has received state funding toward that purpose. One of the bays of its hangar at the Roswell Air Center is seen here during a January 2018 tour for city officials and legislators.

A Roswell Air Center business has received about $163,000 in state funding to help pay the wages of up to 25 more employees.

Dean Baldwin Painting LP, which has one of its locations in a hangar at the Air Center, was given $163,012 by the state Job Incentive Training Program board on Friday, according to the New Mexico Economic Development Department and Mike Espiritu, president of the Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corp.