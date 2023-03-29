The Chaves County Sheriff's Office has disclosed the name of a woman found dead last week along a local stretch of highway and say her death has now been ruled a homicide.
Undersheriff Charles Yslas told the Roswell Daily Record that the woman has been identified as 30-year-old Janie Salcido. An autopsy conducted Friday also confirmed she died from at least one gunshot wound, but authorities refused to say where she was hit. Initially it was believed the woman was in her 50s, but according to Yslas, that finding has since been revised.