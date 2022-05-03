The Department of Game and Fish is seeking public comment on proposed revisions to the deer, elk and exotics (Barbary sheep, oryx, Persian ibex) rules that opened at the State Game Commission meeting on April 11.
For deer, Game and Fish is seeking input on adjustments to license numbers and hunt dates and adding some new hunt opportunities, according to a press release issued by the department. Additionally, the department is proposing creating an October youth hunt in GMUs (game management units) 2A and 2B and moving the majority of licenses out of the current November hunt period.
An online map of GMUs can be found here: https://www.wildlife.state.nm.us/hunting/maps/big-game-unit-maps-pdfs/.
For elk, the department is seeking input on creating several new hunt opportunities, “Primary Management Zone” expansion in some southwestern GMUs, designating GMUs 34 and 46 as “Secondary Management Zone” and changes to sales procedures for youth-encouragement hunts statewide.
For Barbary sheep, the department is proposing changes to season dates, hunt structure, opening some new hunt areas and increasing licenses. The department is considering some license increases for oryx. For ibex, considerations include decreasing license numbers and shifting season dates.
The department is also looking for public input on modifying the definition of a muzzleloader to include only those muzzleloading firearms that do not have a scope for all big game species.
To gather public comments, four hybrid public meetings have been scheduled:
• May 10: Las Cruces, 6-7:30 p.m. Attend in person at 2715 Northrise Drive.
• May 11: Roswell, 6-7:30 p.m. Attend in person at 1615 West College Boulevard.
• May 12: Raton, 6-7:30 p.m. Attend in person at 215 York Canyon Road.
• May 16: Albuquerque, 6-7:30 p.m. Attend in person at 7816 Alamo Rd. NW.
Register in advance to attend sessions virtually: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1iQX5BrbS3GaajNb-zmRJg.
Comments on the proposed changes can be provided by mail: New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, Attn: Big Game Rule Development, 1 Wildlife Way, Santa Fe, NM 87507; by email, DGF-Deer-Rule@state.nm.us, DGF-Elk-Rule@state.nm.us or DGF-Exotics-Rule@state.nm.us; or in person at one of the meetings listed above.