City staff asked members of the Public Safety Committee during their meeting on Tuesday to consider ways the Roswell Fire Department could better provide inspections and investigate fires.
They are able to conduct 2,000 business inspections a year but need to complete 2,500 of these annually.
Any commercial dwellings, such as apartments, add to that total number of inspections. So do visits to such sites before actual inspections to provide advice and to follow up on whether someone has done what they need to do so the location is code compliant. And these efforts can require as many as 1,000 to 1,200 more visits a year, said Roswell’s Fire Marshal Jared Olive.
The Fire Prevention Department also looks into the causes of about 120 fires a year. In April alone, staff investigated 18 fires. Other responsibilities for Fire Prevention include plan reviews, fire code enforcement, issuing permits that fall under the purview of that department, as well as providing public education about fire prevention and conducting safety evaluations.
Olive explained that he and the two deputy fire marshals are “stretched pretty thin.”
Ways to handle the increased call for these services could include adding deputy fire marshals or providing an administrative assistant to take phone calls, run the clerical side of permitting and give out what staff described as “small amounts of information.”
Deputy City Manager Mike Mathews told committee members the desired effect would be to get ahead of potential problems that may come from contractors and business owners attempting, but unable to, arrange inspections or get answers to inspection- and permit-related questions.
Mathews explained that Councilor Cristina Arnold brought up the matter and relayed that there had been some concerns already expressed.
Mathews said Arnold and city staff want to see if there are one or more things that could be done before developers and other business people reach the point when they start to “bad-mouth” the department and the city. It was also noted that having to pay extra for these services already bothers some people, even though the department’s efforts are to maximize safety.
Olive said after the meeting that costs for many of the services have been “flat” for many years.
Because so many fire marshal functions are code related, it might be feasible to have someone working alongside Community Development Services personnel more consistently, said Olive, who supervises Fire Prevention operations, which work from 701 W. Gayle Ave.
Right now, Olive said he tries to spend a day each week with employees in the Community Development Services departments near Roswell City Hall.
Olive explained that what the department would like is to have an office to represent fire prevention consistently because “it would make it easier for the general public.”
It’s recommended that people who want to meet with a fire marshal at the Gayle building call first to make sure someone is there or make an appointment by calling 575-624-6830. Olive also said that people are asked to call the same number if they are interested in ways to learn more about fire prevention or to have a fire marshal come to visit their dwellings and evaluate them to determine the level of safety.
None of these suggestions are part of the city’s 2023-24 budget, which is now under consideration by the Roswell City Council.
Police equipment
Committee members recommended purchasing 12 body cameras, 34 user licenses, and 33 Tasers from Axon Enterprise. Contracts for these purchases would be combined so the total cost would be $694,438 — a reduction of $147,635 on the purchase.
Money to pay for this equipment would come from a state Law Enforcement Protection Fund Grant.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.