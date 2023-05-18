Fire extinguisher

Checking for proper signage and safety equipment in public buildings is among tasks under the Roswell Fire Marshal's purview. 

City staff asked members of the Public Safety Committee during their meeting on Tuesday to consider ways the Roswell Fire Department could better provide inspections and investigate fires.

They are able to conduct 2,000 business inspections a year but need to complete 2,500 of these annually.