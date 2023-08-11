The 2024 election is more than a year away, but New Mexico's Democratic and Republican parties and their candidates in one key congressional race used President Joe Biden's recent visit to hone their lines of attack against one another and advance dueling narratives about the economy.
Biden, who carried the state by 100,000 votes in the 2020 election and is running for a second term, was in New Mexico as part of a three-state jaunt across the American Southwest to tout his administration's legislative achievements and the impact they have had on the economy and on climate change.
“While creating steady, good paying jobs right here in New Mexico, President Biden's economic and climate agenda is taking unprecedented action to combat the climate crisis, clean energy, and manufacturing,” Daniel Garcia, a spokesperson for the Democratic Party of New Mexico, said in a statement.
Republicans meanwhile sought to downplay the visit, casting it as little more than a campaign stop that failed to offer any meaningful relief or address the concerns of New Mexicans.
“It's disappointing President Biden used his trip to our beautiful state as nothing more than a photo op,” Ash Soular, a spokesperson for the Republican Party of New Mexico, said in a press release Wednesday.
The facility where Biden spoke served as a backdrop to highlight federal investments in renewable energy, particularly in wind power.
According to the Energy Information Agency, about 35% of New Mexico's total net electricity generation came from wind, more than five times what it contributed in 2015.
Biden and others used the occasion to shine a light on the Inflation Reduction Act, a massive $1.2 trillion climate, tax, and health bill passed by Democrats and signed into law by Biden, which uses federal spending and tax credits to incentivize increased renewable energy production and manufacturing.
The U.S. Department of Energy estimates that by 2030, the Inflation Reduction Act will deliver an estimated $15 billion of investment to New Mexico in large-scale renewable energy generation and energy storage.
Antonio Carrillo, president and CEO of Arcosa Wind Towers Facility, the Dallas-based company that operates the Belen facility, said before the Inflation Reduction Act passed, the company was struggling. But Carrillo Wednesday credited the Inflation Reduction Act, with bringing the company some $1.5 billion in new orders for wind towers.
Biden said the Inflation Reduction Act, along with a massive bipartisan infrastructure bill, and the CHIPS and Science Act, which seeks to encourage domestic production of semiconductors, will mean job creation and investments in manufacturing with an emphasis on the middle and working class, something the White House calls “Bidenomics.”
Republicans argue Biden and Bidenomics ignore the pain that high inflation, especially as it relates to food and energy have had on New Mexico households and have only served to make things worse.
New Mexico Senate Minority Leader Greg Baca (R-Belen), in a statement issued during Biden's visit, said the Arcosa Facility and its prosperity, were “a bright spot in an otherwise grim economy under President Biden.
“Under Bidenomics, working-class families are being gutted by inflation at the pump and the grocery store,” Baca said.
Despite low unemployment and reduced rises in inflation, Biden has been unable to make those statistics work to his advantage. An Aug. 3 CNN poll shows Biden's approval rating at 41%, with 37% of those surveyed approving of his handling of the economy and only 30% giving him high marks on taming inflation.
Administration critics also sought to paint the focus on renewable energy and hostility to fossil fuels.
New Mexico is the second largest oil-producing state, second only to Texas, according to the Energy Information Administration. The state is heavily dependent on the industry for jobs and as a source of local government revenue.
"Make no mistake, Biden's war on domestic energy has sought to destroy New Mexico's oil and gas industry,” Ronna Romney McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee, said.
The dueling narratives were used by the parties and their respective candidates in the race for New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District.
U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez, a Democrat, now represents the sprawling district which includes portions of the oil-rich Permian Basin in southeast New Mexico and reaches up into western Albuquerque. Republican former U.S. Rep, Yvette Herrell, who held the seat until she was defeated by Vasquez in November by 1,350 votes, hopes to oust Vasquez next year.
Although Vasquez was not in Congress when most of the spending bills were passed, Republicans have sought to hammer Vasquez for voting against a Republican-backed bill meant to increase domestic fossil fuel production while stripping away renewable energy subsidies.
Delanie Bomar, a spokesperson for the National Republican Congressional Committee, also taunted Vasquez for being the only member of New Mexico's all-Democratic congressional delegation not at Wednesday's event with Biden. She characterized it as Vasquez hiding from Biden.
Vasquez in a tweet Wednesday said he could not be at the event, citing a previous family commitment to spend time with his father.
The Democratic Party of New Mexico took a swipe at Herrell, noting her opposition to the Inflation Reduction Act.
“Yvette Herrell voted against the Inflation Reduction Act, making it clear she’ll follow the national GOP before standing up for New Mexicans every time, while Democrats and President Biden are mobilizing historic investment in clean energy and manufacturing,” said Democratic Party of New Mexico Chair Jessica Velasquez.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.