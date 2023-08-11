Biden

Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez (D-NM-03) applauds as President Joe Biden speaks about the economy at the Arcosa Wind Towers factory Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Belen, N.M.

 Ross D. Franklin/AP Photo

The 2024 election is more than a year away, but New Mexico's Democratic and Republican parties and their candidates in one key congressional race used President Joe Biden's recent visit to hone their lines of attack against one another and advance dueling narratives about the economy.

Biden, who carried the state by 100,000 votes in the 2020 election and is running for a second term, was in New Mexico as part of a three-state jaunt across the American Southwest to tout his administration's legislative achievements and the impact they have had on the economy and on climate change.