Capital projects were discussed by members of the Public Safety Committee on Tuesday.
This group heard about items sought by police, fire, animal control and emergency dispatch.
The top projects will compose the city’s Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan (ICIP) for fiscal years 2025-29.
Police want to get some of the patrol vehicles replaced. The cost would be $750,000 to replace 13 high-mileage and high-maintenance vehicles. Chief Lance Bateman explained to committee members that during a recent pursuit, two of the department’s vehicles suffered serious equipment failures, a blown transmission and an engine failure.
Even with funding obtained to buy new vehicles, “our fleet is in horrible shape,” Bateman stressed.
While most departments try to replace all of their vehicles every five years, Roswell has some “going on 15 years,” he explained.
Another issue needing to be addressed is the West Second Street building where evidence is stored. It needs roof work to stop water leakage as well as renovation, which is described on the department’s report as 65% complete.
Also on its list is the purchase of a command post. While the department has access to a command post owned by Chaves County CASA, the vehicle is quite large and requires someone with a special license, Bateman also said.
Considered most important by the department is the evidence building roof replacement. The police vehicles and command post were ranked second and third, respectively.
The Fire Department seeks $2.25 million to handle several deferred maintenance projects. These include work on Station No. 1 totaling $500,000 and on Station No. 6 for $750,000. Other department sites on the list requiring deferred maintenance are Station No. 5 and the Fire Prevention building.
The Fire Training Center requires deferred maintenance as well as repair and improvements totaling $700,000.
Ranked as the top two items by the department were to replace administrative and staff vehicles for $400,000 and complete stucco replacement from water damage at Station No. 3 for $97,000. The vehicle replacements had been ranked No. 2 last year, said Fire Chief Matt Miller.
The third choice for the fire department from its list was to have the asphalt and concrete parking lot fixed at Station No. 6.
Dispatch asked for a dispatch console system costing $350,000, a transition to an updated system, and a VHF trunked radio system — a total cost of more than $843,000.
Animal Control would like to obtain three things: A replacement vehicle, the remaining cost to replace its surveillance system, and an update to their dispatch equipment so both are compatible with their system. Rankings by the department weren’t changed and the total cost would be $148,000.
While many of the department’s requests have been on past ICIP lists, city officials continue to look to the state for the money that could help with some of these expenses.
“We’re going to keep going up there and keep asking,” said Deputy City Manager Mike Mathews.
Five committees and commissions will divvy up the ICIP lists submitted by all of the city departments with funding needs. The top choices will be submitted to councilors for their consideration. Councilors are being asked to take up the list and make final choices by Aug. 13. The final ICIP is due Aug. 18 to the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration.
This process is considered a way for cities and counties to plan and provides information about each project that can assist with obtaining state and federal funds for these projects.
Best Friends: The Best Friends Animal Society representative is expected to begin overseeing Animal Services on Sept. 5, said Councilor Juliana Halvorson, who also chairs the Public Safety and was highly involved in the process of bringing about this Animal Services arrangement.
An agreement between the city and Best Friends was approved last week by councilors.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.