Tobosa's Carnival Event

Tobosa's Carnival Event continues with an increased police presence through Sunday in Roswell.

 Clarke Condé Photo

Chaves County Sheriff's deputies will have an increased presence at Tobosa's Carnival Event for the remainder of its run after a teenager allegedly pulled an AR-15 handgun on someone.

No one was hurt during the episode, but Undersheriff Charles Yslas said deputies will do more walk-through patrols each night until the carnival ends Sunday.