Chaves County Sheriff's deputies will have an increased presence at Tobosa's Carnival Event for the remainder of its run after a teenager allegedly pulled an AR-15 handgun on someone.
No one was hurt during the episode, but Undersheriff Charles Yslas said deputies will do more walk-through patrols each night until the carnival ends Sunday.
“I have them going out in the evening, just basically walking around, making contact with the vendors, making sure they are OK,” Undersheriff Charles Yslas said.
The carnival event, which was facilitated by Tobosa Developmental Services in Roswell, a disability services provider, has been underway since May 4 each night in the parking lot of the Wool Bowl Stadium at 1600 N. Grand Ave.
Authorities say no one was injured Tuesday night when a 17-year-old male reportedly threatened another person with an AR-15 pistol at the carnival. Yslas said a deputy responded at 8:40 p.m. to a call that came in about the incident.
“Whenever our deputy arrived, he arrived by himself. The individual was pointed out to him. So at that time, he approached the individual, he made contact with him,” Yslas explained.
Once the deputy went up to the teenager, it was discovered that he was part of a group of 15 teenagers, who then began to encircle the deputy. Fearing for his safety, Yslas said the deputy pulled out his own weapon. The teenagers complied with orders to step back, show their hands and get on the ground before more deputies arrived.
In all, five of the teenagers were taken into custody. Of those, three were later released without charges. The 17-year-old was charged with one count each of unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon by a minor and disorderly conduct. He has since been transported to a juvenile detention facility elsewhere in the state.
A second teenager, a 16-year-old, was charged with resisting, evading or obstructing an officer, and was released after being cited on the charge.
Yslas added that it is not known why the gun was pulled, because the victim in the incident fled before deputies reached the scene. He explained that the gun matches ammunition the Sheriff's Office believes was used in a drive-by shooting that happened earlier in the week. No charges have yet been filed against the teenager in that case.
