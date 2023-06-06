Five days after being called in to assist with operations at the Chaves County Detention Center, sheriff's deputies are no longer at the facility, Chaves County Undersheriff Charles Yslas confirmed Monday morning.
Deputies were sent to the detention center late Wednesday afternoon following the abrupt resignation of Justin Porter, the Detention Center administrator. The resignation happened at the same time that the facility's security chief and two lieutenants were off.
The county then sent deputies to make sure everything ran smoothly. Inmates were placed on lockdown after flooding their cells by overflowing their toilets. The lockdown was fully lifted by Thursday morning.
Adding to the turmoil, the Detention Center's medical staff, which a company provides for the facility via a contract with the county, walked off the job at the urging of their employer. The next day they returned to the facility for work.
No reason has been given for Porter's resignation.
County Manager Bill Williams, temporarily in charge of the Detention Center's administrative duties, could not be reached for comment before press time Monday.