Chaves County Detention Center

Deputies were sent to the Chaves County Detention Center on Wednesday. Since then, the deputies have left the building.

 Clarke Condé Photo

Five days after being called in to assist with operations at the Chaves County Detention Center, sheriff's deputies are no longer at the facility, Chaves County Undersheriff Charles Yslas confirmed Monday morning.

Deputies were sent to the detention center late Wednesday afternoon following the abrupt resignation of Justin Porter, the Detention Center administrator. The resignation happened at the same time that the facility's security chief and two lieutenants were off.

Tags