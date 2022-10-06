Investigators with the Chaves County Sheriff's Office are requesting the public's help in identifying a man believed to be the victim of a homicide found south of Roswell Wednesday morning.
“The male individual did not have any identification on him. So at this time we are asking for the public's help in identifying him,” Undersheriff Charles Yslas said of the victim. People with information are urged to contact the Sheriff's Office.
Yslas said deputies received a call at 10:54 a.m. from someone who encountered the body on the edge of a field at the intersection of East Hobson and Omaha roads.
The deceased, he said, appeared to investigators to have been dead for at least 24 hours.
According to Yslas, the deceased had short light brown hair and a beard, was about 5 feet 8 inches tall, around 175 pounds and had two tattoos: one of the name Bertha on his chest, and the other a small cross under his right eye. The deceased was also wearing a black shirt and pants as well as boots.
Investigators with the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division, Yslas said, are not releasing a cause of death until after an autopsy is performed Thursday.
“But I can tell you it is apparent that it is a homicide and it was very apparent that he was deceased based on the injuries,” he said.
Investigators have no suspects. Yslas said the person who discovered the body did not know the deceased, and is not considered a person of interest or suspect.