With his national stature rising among conservatives, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in southeast New Mexico this weekend to boost Republican Mark Ronchetti's bid for governor.
Ronchetti's campaign confirmed Tuesday that DeSantis will headline a rally in Carlsbad Sunday at the Walter Gerrells Performing Arts and Exhibition Center at 4012 National Park Highway. The rally is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. with doors opening at 2 p.m.
“I'm honored to have Governor DeSantis help us fire up our Ronchetti team in New Mexico,” Ronchetti said in a press release announcing the event.
He continued: “Whether it's crime, where we're now the 2nd most violent state in the country, or on the economy, with high budgets killing family budgets, New Mexicans are ready for change. Governor DeSantis is a premier leader on the national stage, and I'm honored by his support and his interest in visiting our beautiful land of enchantment.”
In addition to Ronchetti and DeSantis, the release states U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell, a Republican in New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District, will be a special guest. Herrell faces former Las Cruces City Councilor and Democrat Gabe Vasquez in her bid for a second term.
Alexis Johnson Martinez, a Republican looking to unseat Democratic U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez in New Mexico's 3rd Congressional District, told the Roswell Daily Record Wednesday she will attend.
Republican Michelle Garcia Holmes, who is challenging U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury, a Democrat, in New Mexico's 1st Congressional District, did not respond to a request for comment about whether she is planning to make an appearance.
The visit to Carlsbad comes amid talk of a possible 2024 run for president by DeSantis, a 43-year-old first-term governor and former Florida congressman.
Since taking office in 2019, DeSantis has made national headlines by refusing to enact measures adopted by most states to limit the spread of COVID-19, and by signing conservative legislation on a host of social issues including limits on abortion and voting by mail as well as discussion on LGBTQ issues and so-called critical race theory in schools.
Sunday's visit comes less than 90 days before the Nov. 8 midterm elections.
A former television weatherman who was his party's nominee in an unsuccessful bid for the U.S. Senate in 2020, Ronchetti hopes to deny current Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, a second term.
Little polling has been conducted on the race since Ronchetti captured the Republican nomination in June. But a poll commissioned by the New Mexico Political Report and conducted by Public Policy Polling in June showed Lujan Grisham edging out Ronchetti 45% to 42% with Libertarian Karen Bedonie receiving 9%.
In a press release Tuesday the Democratic Party of New Mexico assailed Ronchetti and Herrell for campaigning alongside DeSantis, who they compared to former President Donald Trump.
“By campaigning with Ron DeSantis, Mark Ronchetti and Yvette Herrell have said the quiet part out loud: they fully intend to bring extreme Trump policies here to New Mexico,” Daniel Garcia, communications director for the Democratic Party of New Mexico, said in a press release.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or at breakingnews@rdrnews.com.
