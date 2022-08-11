20220811-DeSantis file photo

In this file photo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses attendees during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, July 22, in Tampa, Fla.

 AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File

With his national stature rising among conservatives, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in southeast New Mexico this weekend to boost Republican Mark Ronchetti's bid for governor.

Ronchetti's campaign confirmed Tuesday that DeSantis will headline a rally in Carlsbad Sunday at the Walter Gerrells Performing Arts and Exhibition Center at 4012 National Park Highway. The rally is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. with doors opening at 2 p.m.