Mitch Daubert

Dexter Mayor Mitch Daubert says his town is considering options to increase its water supply. This photo taken in his business office is from January 2019.

 Daily Record File Photo

The town of Dexter has inquired about the possibility of leasing or temporarily using water rights from the Pecos Valley Artesian Conservancy District.

PVACD Superintendent Aron Balok said the district's legal counsel will look into the request. "The mayor of Dexter asked the PVACD board to loan or lease 30 acres of water rights to the town of Dexter,” Balok said. “Doing so would allow the town time to acquire more water rights for those users on their municipal water system and meet the demand for their growing population.”