The town of Dexter has inquired about the possibility of leasing or temporarily using water rights from the Pecos Valley Artesian Conservancy District.
PVACD Superintendent Aron Balok said the district's legal counsel will look into the request. "The mayor of Dexter asked the PVACD board to loan or lease 30 acres of water rights to the town of Dexter,” Balok said. “Doing so would allow the town time to acquire more water rights for those users on their municipal water system and meet the demand for their growing population.”
The rural town about 17 miles southeast of Roswell has enough water at the moment to meet the needs of businesses, residents and its agricultural enterprises, mayor Mitch Daubert said, but is considering future demand.
“All we are doing is trying to maximize our water access here in Dexter,” he said. “We want to be sure we can maintain our water flows, keep the water flowing.”
He said that the population of the town is growing and water usage is increasing. The U.S. Census Bureau indicated that the town had a population of 1,074 during the most recent decennial census survey of 2020, with 416 housing units and 405 households. The Census Bureau website does not provide historical records on towns smaller than 5,000 people, but other population reporting sites indicate that Dexter's population hit a recent peak of about 1,300 in 2010. But Daubert said growth has occurred recently.
“We have taken on a lot of new houses,” Daubert said. “We have just added water usage and are about at the limit of the (water right) acreage for the town.”
A long-term solution is for the town to purchase additional water rights, Daubert said, but in the meantime it would like to lease or “borrow” the water rights from the artesian district. The district has about 100,000 customers in Chaves and Eddy counties and works to conserve and enhance the artesian water basin that runs from north of Roswell to the Brantley Dam south of Carlsbad.
Daubert said he doesn't have additional information at this time, as the PVACD and the town are still considering options.