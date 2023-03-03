A problem with the HVAC system at Dexter Elementary School has caused the school district to move everyone out of the building and is the subject of pending litigation, according to Dexter Consolidated School District Superintendent Heather Garner.
The fix also is expected to require additional state funding of at least $1.5 million, she said.
“The crux of the issue is that it is nonfunctional,” Garner said about the heating-venting-air conditioning system installed in 2020.
Garner, who became superintendent in July 2022, said the exact extent and nature of the problems are being investigated and that the pending litigation prohibits her from discussing the problems in detail. She also said she could not identify the contractor by name.
Dexter school district public records indicate that the Board of Education voted March 9, 2020, to award a contract. The contract itself was not posted, however, and the owner of the company voted as the successful bidder did not respond to requests for information by press time.
According to posted documents on the New Mexico Public School Facilities Authority website, the state agency provided Dexter Elementary $673,256 in capital outlay funding for planning, design and construction of a HVAC system in a second round of funding for fiscal year 2017-18 that would have occurred either in December 2017 or January 2018. The school district was to provide the remaining $304,165. A request for proposals estimating construction costs at $850,280 was issued in early 2020, with only one bidder responding, the company the board voted to give the contract.
Recent inspections indicated that one of the problems with the new system involved its connections to the building's fire alarm system, Garner contended. She said the district's legal advisors then recommended that the district move its elementary students numbering about 305 and educational staff of about 27 out of the building until the system is either repaired or replaced. That move occurred in early January, Garner said.
“We have an old building that we rehabbed and put nine classrooms there,” she said. “And then we moved some things around the middle and high (schools) and added classrooms in there. And we also had classroom space in our gymnasium and moved classes in there. It has been quite extensive.”
Several discussions about the HVAC system have occurred at Dexter school board meetings and closed executive sessions. Another closed meeting is planned at Roswell school district administrative offices for today, March 3. Dexter staff and board members are having their meeting in Roswell because they intend to tour some local school facilities and hear from local school officials about their experiences with school construction and HVAC installations.
Garner said the district is working with PSAF now about obtaining additional funding. She said the district is estimating that repairs would cost about $1.5 million, while replacement, which she said is considered the more likely needed resolution, would be $2 million to $2.5 million.
Martica Casias, interim executive director of PSFA, confirmed being aware of the HVAC problems at Dexter Elementary and said discussions about a new funding application have occurred.
Garner said elementary students and staff have had some difficult times, especially during hot summer days, without a working system. She said the former system, which documents show was built in four phases from 1995 to 2002, stopped functioning properly before 2020, and her view is the new one never worked correctly.
“It has absolutely been a huge point of frustration, especially for those teachers and students who were in some of those rooms where it was not functioning. We had to bring in outside air-conditioning systems, anything we could find, to make our classrooms more comfortable,” she said. She added that one benefit of the current situation is that elementary students and staff have been “very comfortable since we have had to move them.”
School district officials expect to meet within three weeks with PSFA staff, Garner said, and to have a clear idea then of what its “options are for completing this process.”
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or reporter02@rdrnews.com.
