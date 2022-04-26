A fire at a home in Dexter Tuesday morning likely caused the death of the man who lived there, said Dexter Fire and Rescue Chief Justin Powell.
The fire, which he said resulted in "pretty much total loss" of the single-family home, started at about 7:51 a.m., Powell said, and was extinguished by about 8:45 a.m.
Powell chose not to disclose the exact location, but said the home was within the town boundaries.
He also said that the name of the deceased adult man was not available for public release as of press time, given that investigators from the New Mexico State Police, the New Mexico Fire Marshal's Office and the Office of the Medical Examiner were still on site Tuesday afternoon investigating the cause of the fire and the death.
"No names or anything have been released and won't be for a while, I'm sure," Powell said.
He said that the man's death "probably was the result of the fire. We won't know until the medical investigators have done the autopsy," Powell said.
He added that no other injuries resulted from the incident.
Powell said that other groups and agencies that responded, in addition to Dexter Fire and Rescue, include the Hagerman, Midway and Sierra fire departments; AMR Ambulance; the Chaves County Sheriff's Office; Hagerman Police Department and Dexter Police Department; and a team of investigators from the state agencies.