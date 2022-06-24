A man has been arrested in connection with the December fatal shooting of a woman in Midway.
Court records indicate that Hector Aguayo-Salazar, of Dexter, was served with an arrest warrant and made his first appearance in Chaves County Magistrate Court on Wednesday.
Prosecutors with the New Mexico 5th Judicial District Attorney's Office have filed a motion to keep Aguayo-Salazar in detention until his trial. The Public Defender's Office did not immediately answer phone calls Thursday afternoon.
Aguayo-Salazar is charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence in connection with the shooting death of Estefania Martinez.
According to an affidavit filed with the court, Martinez, described as in her 20s, was shot in the chest during an argument late on Dec. 21 or early in the morning of Dec. 22 at a residence in the 6600 block of Miller Road in Midway.
Law enforcement officials have said that two people witnessed Aguayo-Salazar shoot Martinez with a rifle. While the Chaves County Sheriff's Office had been searching for Aguayo-Salazar since December, the arrest warrant was not issued until March 3 after law enforcement had interviewed both witnesses to the incident.
