A motorist was arrested by Chaves County Metro Narcotics Task Force agents Wednesday following a vehicle pursuit that ended with the driver crashing into a barbed wire fence near U.S. Highway 285.
No one was injured, including the driver Michael Aragon, 42, of Dexter, according to a criminal complaint filed in Chaves County Magistrate Court.
Per court records, Aragon was apprehended by Chaves County Metro Narcotics Task Force agents who were pursuing him. Aragon now faces one count of aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer.
Magistrate Judge James Mason set bond for Aragon at $2,500 cash or surety during a Friday court appearance.
Joanne Angel, the attorney representing Aragon at the hearing, did not respond to an email seeking comment about the case.
Before the chase, Task Force agents were executing a search warrant on a 100 block of Day Street residence concerning an investigation that Aragon was the subject of.
While on the scene, Aragon was not present, though they knew he was driving a small white truck. Soon after arriving at the address, the complaint says agents observed a white Ford Ranger pass by the residence, which matched the description agents had of the vehicle Aragon was allegedly driving.
One of the agents then tried to catch up to the Ford Ranger and conduct a traffic stop to confirm whether Aragon was in the vehicle.
The agent attempted a traffic stop on the pickup, which pulled over near Old Dexter Highway and Darby Road. Once the vehicle stopped, the agent emerged from his unit and approached Aragon on foot just before the vehicle abruptly sped away, heading south on Old Dexter Highway.
“Michael refused to stop the vehicle continuing southbound at speeds of 55-60 mph,” the criminal complaint says. Aragon then turned west onto Anasazi Road, according to police, ignoring the agent pursuing him. At one point, police say Aragon drove head-on toward a semi-tractor-trailer truck traveling in the opposing direction.
“As he approached the semi head on, Michael drove onto the eastbound lane of travel, forcing the semi to drive on the shoulder to avoid impact,” the complaint states.
Per court records, Aragon continued west on Anasazi Road, running a stop sign at the intersection of Anasazi and U.S. 285. He allegedly crossed the highway without slowing down before leaving the road and colliding with the fence.
Police say Aragon then exited the vehicle, touching off a brief foot pursuit before being taken into custody.
