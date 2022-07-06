A man accused of shooting and killing a woman in December will remain in detention after a judge ruled June 28 he is a threat to the community and particularly to two witnesses in the case.
Hector Aguayo-Salazar, 26, of Dexter, is charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence in the Dec. 21 death of Estefania Martinez in Dexter. Aguayo-Salazar was arrested June 24 on a warrant issued in March for his arrest. In a hearing conducted virtually June 28, Judge Thomas Lilley granted a motion by the state to keep Aguayo-Salazar in detention until his trial.
Chaves County Sheriff’s Detective Agustin Perez was the only witness to testify in the hearing.
He said in his investigation of the shooting, he learned Aguayo-Salazar and Martinez were dating and that they, along with two witnesses in the case, a man and a woman, were at the home of one of the witnesses on the night of Dec. 21.
Aguayo-Salazar and Martinez began to argue, Perez said. Aguayo-Salazar had with him a rifle that he was trying to sell and handed it to the male witness, who cleared the weapon of ammunition and handed it back to Aguayo-Salazar.
Perez said that during questioning after his arrest, Aguayo-Salazar said he put the gun, which had a trigger guard, on his lap and it accidentally fired and struck Martinez.
However, the two witnesses offered a different account of what happened, the detective said.
According to the statements they gave, Aguayo-Salazar pointed the gun at Martinez, who taunted him that he wouldn’t shoot her. Later, while they were still arguing, he pointed the gun toward her and the gun fired. Martinez was struck in the chest and died at the scene.
Aguayo-Salazar's actions, along with a statement from one of the witnesses that Aguayo-Salazar might not have been trying to shoot Martinez, but just fire the gun to scare her, indicate the shooting was an accident, defense attorney T-Bone Holmes said.
Under Holmes’ questioning, Perez said it was possible, but not likely, a gun with a trigger guard could be fired accidentally.
In his arguments, Holmes said even with the trigger guard and believing the chamber had been cleared, Aguayo-Salazar made a bad decision to point the gun at Martinez but did not intend to kill her. He said if Aguayo-Salazar had planned to kill Martinez, he would likely have fired more than one shot.
But in addition to the detective’s testimony, Chief Deputy District Attorney Taylor Jaggers presented evidence that Aguayo-Salazar was a flight risk from trial. After the shooting, Perez said, Aguayo-Salazar said he went to the desert for a few days and was confused about the entire situation.
Aguayo-Salazar has a pending drug case in Texas and should not have had a firearm as a condition of his release, Jaggers said. He also missed an appointment in March with an immigration official in El Paso, she said.
The two witnesses also told the detective they believed he had access to other firearms and the female witness said after the shooting Aguayo-Salazar told her “Don’t tell on me.”
Lilley said the evidence presented at the hearing, as well as the fact that the gun from the December shooting has not been found, was reason to rule Aguayo-Salazar was a threat to the community and to the witnesses.
City/RISD reporter Juno Ogle can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or reporter04@rdrnews.com.